With “Simply Italian Great Wines”, Italian wine aims to South America, Brazil and Mexico leading

If it is true that Italian wine needs to diversify its markets as much as possible, it is equally true that South America, also thanks to the recent (and widely discussed) EU-Mercosur agreement, is one of the main targets in this regard. A strategy reflected in “Simply Italian Great Wines”, the tour organized by Iem - International Exhibition Management, headed by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino, among the historic agencies specializing in the internationalization of Italian wine, which arrives in South America for the first time. It will touch two key metropolitan areas in the Latin American market: São Paulo on June 23rd and Mexico City on June 25th. “The format of the event - commercial workshops, business-to-business meetings, tastings, and guided seminars - offers the 30 participating companies a concrete opportunity to gain visibility through direct contact with local trade professionals. All of this is orchestrated by Iem Usa, which, since 2007, has been active across the American market, from North to South of the continent”, explains a note. The note also emphasizes that Brazil and Mexico “represent two of the most promising markets for Italian wine in Latin America, sharing the same trend: lower volumes, higher value. Brazil confirms itself as one of the most dynamic markets globally, with a total value of around 2.3 billion euros and imports growing by +9.2% in the first half of 2025; here Italy is the fourth supplier, with exports exceeding 46 million euros and demand driven by sparkling wines, rosés, and light whites. Mexico, for its part, increasingly rewards quality: Italy ranks second by value (around 72 million euros, +5.2%) thanks to iconic denominations such as Chianti, Barolo, and Prosecco, with sparkling wines growing by 9%”.

Both scenarios are further strengthened by the regulatory framework mentioned earlier - the EU-Mercosur agreement for Brazil and the protection of Geographical Indications for Mexico - which reduces tariffs and barriers, opening up strategic prospects for Italian wineries ready to focus on premium labels, sustainability, and territorial storytelling. “In an international scenario characterized by growing uncertainty, being present in key markets is no longer an option but a strategic necessity. Brazil, now among the most dynamic and promising markets for Italian wine, offers concrete growth opportunities that companies can’t afford to overlook. At the same time, Mexico represents a consolidated market, where relationships built over time and long-standing events continue to generate value and new business opportunities. The Simply Italian tour enables companies to connect directly with the main local trade operators, maximizing visibility, networking, and business opportunities. A unique chance to strengthen brand positioning, develop strategic partnerships, and gain a competitive edge in high-potential markets. Investing today in presence and relationships means building the foundations for tomorrow success”, affirmed Marina Nedic, managing director of Iem, together with Giancarlo Voglino.

The tour kicks off today in Brazil, with the participation of Consorzio Vino Chianti, Consorzio Vini delle Venezie DOC Pinot Grigio, and Istituto Grandi Marchi (the group of 18 major names in Italian wine such as Marchesi Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d’Orcia, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta San Leonardo, Tenute Folonari, and Umani Ronchi, which together recorded revenues of 660 million euros in 2024, of which 55% from exports), along with notable Italian wineries (from Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari Tenute to Tenuta Setteponti, from Carpineto to Albino Armani, from Anna Spinato to Bidoli, from Casa Paladin to La Marca, from Montelvini to Donnafugata, from Masi to Marchesi Antinori), in São Paulo, in the setting of Soho House: there will be three masterclasses, all presented by sommelier Gabriela Monteleone (“The Italian Lifestyle has a unique taste”, curated by Consorzio Vini DOC delle Venezie; “Chianti: The Soul of Tuscany, between History and the Future”, curated by Consorzio Vino Chianti; and “Discover the iconic wines of Istituto Grandi Marchi”, curated by the Istituto Grandi Marchi), in addition to the classic walk-around tasting.

Next, the tour will move to Mexico City on Thursday, June 25th, with the participation of Consorzio Vini DOC delle Venezie, Federdoc, and Consorzio Vino Chianti at Treze Brasas y Nar, featuring three masterclasses aimed at showcasing the richness and beauty of Italian wine to leading Mexican trade professionals, including importers, distributors, connoisseurs, sommeliers, and media. The program includes “The Italian Lifestyle has a unique taste” (by Consorzio Vini DOC delle Venezie) and “Wine for Summer: Federdoc Traceability & Regulation of Italian DOC Wines”, curated by Federdoc, both led by sommeliers Georgina Estrada and José Luis Umana, as well as “Chianti Lovers: Timeless Elegance in the Glass”, led by Consorzio Vino Chianti), led by sommelier Miguel Maldonado, alongside, also in this case, the classic walk-around tasting with wineries such as Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, Vitevis, Masottina, Casa Paladin, Villa Travignoli, and Melini.

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