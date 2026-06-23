Rosé wine, growing market: in 2032, the value of 5 billion dollars will be overcome

If, around the world, “rosé wine” is still, above all, synonymous with summer and Provence (so much so that, since 2018, at the initiative of the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence, every fourth Friday of June, and in 2026 on June 26th, “International Rosé Day” is celebrated globally), Italy replies with its rosé wines from many territories and grape varieties, from Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo to the wines of Valtenesi, from rosé wines of Puglia (where, in 1943, the first bottled rosé wine in Italy arose, the famous “Five Roses” by Leone de Castris, whose company museum has recently joined the “Museimpresa” network, ed) to Chiaretto di Bardolino, and many other expressions ranging from South Tyrol to Sicily, including more or less recent “new entries” such as the rosé version of Prosecco DOC, for example, and the newly introduced Chianti DOCG rosé wine. Rosé wines still remain relatively “niche”, even though, according to several studies, they account for 10% of global consumption (with France as the leading producer, ahead of Italy and the Usa). In a challenging and demanding context for the wine market, thanks to their lightness (also in terms of generally lower alcohol content than average), they appear destined to grow.

At least according to a study by the research firm ReAnIn: if the rosé wine market was worth 3.5 billion dollars in 2025, it is expected to grow by 5.1% annually until 2032, surpassing 5 billion dollars. In particular, the report explains that while rosé wine remains strongly linked to the summer season, 30% of wine consumers choose it year-round due to its versatility in food pairings and consumption occasions, and also because it is perceived as a “lighter and healthier” wine. Indeed, 28% of consumers prefer it to other wines precisely because of its lower alcohol content. Moreover, 35% of consumers are increasingly more focused on quality, craftsmanship, and origin, favoring premium labels.

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