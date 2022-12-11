Promotion, web portal, wine tourism, and excellence: the future of the “Valpantena Network”

The “Valpantena Network”, an example of synergy in the wine territories with other agricultural, food and restaurant, and hotel excellences, aims to expand by aggregating other economic subjects with a high-quality profile and alignment with the objectives. Meanwhile, it is planning national promotional activities as well as the launch of a portal in the first half of 2023 that includes and presents what the entire territory has to offer in terms of entertainment and experiences. Here are the goals of the entrepreneurs who, in June, formed a strong partnership to give impetus to the Valpantena area, a viticulture-friendly territory, where Valpolicella wines are produced that can boast the name of the valley on the label.

The visionary entrepreneurs who founded the Network - Agricola Pernigo, Angelini Wines & Estates, Costa Arente, La Collina dei Ciliegi and Ca’ del Moro Wine Retreat, Ripa della Volta and the La Cru Restaurant with Villa Balis Crema, companies that, together, in 2021, have developed a turnover of over 16 million euros - have met in recent days with other economic subjects in the area potentially interested in putting together a medium and long-term strategy of action. The primary goal is to create projects that enhance territorial identity and can engage a larger audience in Italy and abroad.

“The Valpantena Network is an experiment of territorial collaboration between economic subjects which, thanks to a strong partnership, want to give the territory in which they operate an impulse to enhance it - explained Ettore Nicoletto, CEO of Angelini Wines & Estates, who leads the network - we are neither a club nor an elite. We want to involve other companies, open to welcoming those who have quality requirements, and share our goals. We hope to broaden the base and become more representative of the territory by focusing on the competitiveness of all excellences, not just wine, which is a cornerstone of the Valley. We want to broaden the range of quality ambassadors from Valpantena. For this reason, we have foreseen a symbolic cost of entry into the Network”.

The Valpantena connects Verona with the beautiful Lessinia. How beautiful is the “valley of the gods”, a kaleidoscope of landscapes, production, culture, food and wine, and hospitality that is still underestimated. The margin for tourism growth in the area is very large, given that it represented only 0.3% of the total recorded in the entire province of Verona prior to the pandemic, but this does not mean that the work to be done is small and simple.

“These first six months since the Valpantena Network’s inception have served to familiarise the seven founding members among us”, Ettore Nicoletto continued. A very important element to consolidate a common feeling. We are completely aligned, and we are working on promotional activities at the local and, more importantly, national levels, which are critical to achieving our first goal. That of virtuous growth, preserving the Valpantena’s great naturalistic heritage, which has until now remained on the outskirts of the Veronese tourist offer”.

The actions will focus on promoting the valley’s various food and wine excellences, with tastings of wine and extra virgin olive oil, as well as the proposal of essences, honey, and other agricultural products, which, along with gravel and marble extraction, form the foundation of the local economy. Valpantena also provides hospitality, including excellent catering and reception services, as well as services that will be showcased in an interactive portal. “We are working on a portal that will tell the story of the Valpantena - Nicoletto explained - and will offer a range of proposals and segmented opportunities for all budgets. We hope to launch it by May to be ready for the next summer season. It will be a powerful driving force in attracting and directing visitors to Valpantena and guiding them through all of the opportunities that the area has to offer”.

