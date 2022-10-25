Prosecco continues to grow around the world. And the DOCG is betting a lot on the UK

Prosecco continues nonstop growth around the world. Istat data for the first seven months of 2022 show a 25% increase (compared to the same period in 2021), between Doc and Docg, for a total value that exceeds 872 million euros, with a goal of exceeding 1 billion by the end of the year, the highlight of all toasts. This is also thanks to the promotional activities implemented by both companies and consortia. Like that of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, led by Elvira Bortolomiol, which protects the historical territory in which Prosecco was born, and today is a Unesco heritage thanks to “Le Colline del Prosecco di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene”. Which, in recent days, has been a protagonist in the United Kingdom, the first foreign market for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, with exports growing by 18.2% in volume, for 9.6 million bottles and 50.2 million euros in value (+ 7.5%), and Switzerland, the third foreign destination, where in 10 years (from 2010 to 2021), the value of Prosecco Docg has practically doubled (+ 92%). In fact, Diego Tomasi, the Consortium’s director, gave a lecture on the different organoleptic expressions of the Denomination to a group of students and wine producers from the Faculty of Oenology of Plumpton College, the main institution of education, training, and research on wine in the UK, in the early October. The event featured two local winemakers, as well as the British Master of Wine Sarah Abbott, and there was talk of terroir, also through the selections of the most valuable types, namely the Rive and the Cartizze, with the sparkling wines then paired with the Italian cuisine of Eataly London.

