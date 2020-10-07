02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
Allegrini 2018

News

WINE AND DIGITAL

Prosecco Doc is booming online in the USA, after the “National Prosecco Week” by Colangelo Pr

Sales at +274% on Wine.com, and double digit on many of the retailers recruited in what has been a great virtual stage
COLANGELO, ITALY, NATIONAL PROSECCO WEEK, PROSECCO DOC, WINE, News
Prosecco Doc is booming online in the Usa, after the “National Prosecco Week”

If Prosecco holds in the United States, it is thanks to its appeal, without a doubt, and thanks to its online appeal. If Prosecco holds in the United States, it is thanks to its appeal, without a doubt, and thanks to its online appeal. On realities such as Wine.com, Prosecco Doc recorded a 274% increase in sales in July 2020 on the same month in 2019; SevenFifty had a 40% increase and Binny’s, a Midwest chain of stores, “summa” of the more than 500 retailers recruited by the New York communication agency Colangelo PR, which, with the National Prosecco Week event in July, created a real virtual stage for Prosecco, setting up a cohesive network of digital experiences - tastings, seminars and virtual masterclasses - and promotions that supported sales and consumption, moved largely, as in the rest of the world, within the home.

Copyright © 2000/2020

Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit

Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020

TAG: COLANGELO, ITALY, NATIONAL PROSECCO WEEK, PROSECCO DOC, WINE

Altri articoli