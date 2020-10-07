Prosecco Doc is booming online in the USA, after the “National Prosecco Week” by Colangelo Pr

If Prosecco holds in the United States, it is thanks to its appeal, without a doubt, and thanks to its online appeal. If Prosecco holds in the United States, it is thanks to its appeal, without a doubt, and thanks to its online appeal. On realities such as Wine.com, Prosecco Doc recorded a 274% increase in sales in July 2020 on the same month in 2019; SevenFifty had a 40% increase and Binny’s, a Midwest chain of stores, “summa” of the more than 500 retailers recruited by the New York communication agency Colangelo PR, which, with the National Prosecco Week event in July, created a real virtual stage for Prosecco, setting up a cohesive network of digital experiences - tastings, seminars and virtual masterclasses - and promotions that supported sales and consumption, moved largely, as in the rest of the world, within the home.
