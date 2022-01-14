Prowein 2022 is moving to May. This was confirmed to WineNews by internal sources at the Dusseldorf

Prowein 2022 is moving to May. The news, as yet unofficial but confirmed to WineNews by sources inside the Dusseldorf fair, will be announced shortly, when the decision will be officially taken by Messe Düsseldorf, in all likelihood next week, with the new dates that the German fair is considering, together with exhibitors, looking at the beginning or end of the month. The postponement of Prowein, therefore, which comes after two years of standstill (2020 and 2021) for one of the most important international trade fairs in the world of wine, with Italy for years among the main exhibiting countries, is once again being redefined, obviously due to the pandemic and the increase in contagions all over the world, including Germany (like other countries with record levels of positives and quarantines, ed.), the calendar of wine events and major international fairs, which, in a more fluid and changeable framework than ever, are implementing different strategies. With Vinexpo Wine Paris, which, as known, will be staged from February 14 to 16 in Paris, and Vinexposium, which has confirmed its dates, and Vinitaly, the world’s most important fair dedicated to Italian wine, which is confirmed from April 10 to 13 in Verona.

In the middle of the big fairs, as already reported by WineNews, are the big “Settimana delle Anteprime di Toscana”, rescheduled from March 19 to 25, as decided by Avito, the association that brings together all the wine consortia of the Grand Duchy, in agreement with the Region of Tuscany; “Grandi Langhe”, an event organized by the Consorzio di Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani, in partnership with the Consorzio del Roero, which will be staged on April 4 and 5, 2022 in Turin, while “Anteprima Amarone”, an event organized by the Consorzio dei Vini della Valpolicella, is scheduled for June, with dates still to be decided.

In a situation, it must be said, still in constant evolution, as witnessed by the imminent postponement of Prowein, which, since it was originally scheduled for March, and therefore in a period reasonably far from what many expect to be the peak of Covid-19 infections, between the end of January and early February, seemed to be protected from calendar changes. That, however, barring any last-second surprises, will be announced shortly.

