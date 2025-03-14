ProWein 2025: Italy No. 1 at the fair, at the center of Germany’s crucial market

With Vinitaly in Verona remaining a staple as the premier event for the storytelling and business of Italian wine, and Wine Paris on the rise looking out to the world - in the 2025 edition more than 600 Italian wineries flew to Paris, and many more on the waiting list - many see ProWein in Düsseldorf as somewhat on the wane, with the logistics (and costs) of the French capital playing a major role in the game between France and Germany as the international wine fair hub. Germany, however, remains a large and indispensable wine market, especially for Italy, which is the leader among imported wines, and with the German market bringing more than 1.18 billion euros into the coffers of the Belpaese wineries and wine territories in 2024 (+3.7%), and being a gateway to many (and increasingly important) markets in Northern and Eastern Europe, but not only. That’s why, at least in this 2025 edition, there remain many (though decreasing over the past), Italians, more than 800, protagonists at ProWein 2025, staged March 16-18 (with WineNews reporting on it).

Fair that comes at a delicate time, when the trade and tariff war between the U.S. and the European Union is taking shape, hoping for a diplomatic solution, which, however, seems difficult, and that puts even more at the center of the fundamental continental wine market. And still impressive is the participation of Italy, which is the country with the most exhibitors ever, at the German fair: from Albino Armani to Allegrini Wines, from Altesino, Borgo Scopeto and Caparzo to Angelini Wines & Estates, from Argea to Argentiera, from Caprai to Astoria, from Poliziano to Farina, from Umani Ronchi to Planeta, from Baglio di Pianetto to Barone Pizzini, from Basilica Cafaggio to Bisol, from Bottega to Cadis 1898, from La Vis to Valpolicella Negrar, from Ceci to Settesoli, from Torrevento to Carpineto, from Morando to Zonin1821, from Casanova di Neri to Citra, from Cusumano to Dei, from Donnafugata to Cecchi, from Fantini to Ferrari, from Feudi di San Gregorio to Fontanafredda and Fontodi, from Gruppo Italiano Vini to San Michele Appiano, from Kettmeir to Tramin, from Le Monde to Leonardo da Vinci, from Tenute del Leone Alato to Librandi, from Livio Felluga to Lungarotti, from Frescobaldi to Mazzei, from Marilisa Allegrini to Masciarelli, from Masi to Masottina, from Medici Ermete to Michele Chiarlo, from Monchiero Carbone to Nonino, from Ornellaia to Paladin, from Pasqua to Piccini, from Rocca delle Macìe to Ruggeri, from Schenk to Serena Wines, from Bellavista to Tedeschi, from Montalbera to Speri, from Tenuta Casenuove to Tenuta di Artimino, from Tinazzi to Tolaini, from Val d'Oca to Varvaglione, from Velenosi to Venica, from Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano to Villa Sandi, from Zenato to Zorzettig, are just a few of the many wineries, which, alone or in collectives, from those of Ice to business groupings such as Iswa - Italian Signature Wine Academy and Italia del Vino Consorzio, from those managed by groups such as Area 39 to Fieramente to those of many Consortia of important Italian wine territories, from that of Brunello di Montalcino to that of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, from Prosecco Doc to Valpolicella, from Franciacorta to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, from Delle Venezie to Vini d'Abruzzo, from Soave to Asolo, from Chianti to Custoza, from Chianti Classico to Alto Adige, from Friuli Venezia Giulia for the wines of the regions of Italy to regional consortium groupings such as those of Piemonte Land, Istituto Marchigiano Vini, Assovini Sicilia and Regione Calabria, will represent Italy at ProWein 2025.

And in the company of many countries, from France to Germany, from Spain to Austria, from the U.S. to the U.K., but also from Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela, among others. For a fair that, at the center, of course, will have business, but also the great challenges that the world wine is facing, for years: from climate change to sustainability more generally, from changes in packaging to changes in consumption, starting with no and low-alcohol wines, on which ProWein has been investing for years, moreover, with many thematic areas, from the Masterclass Forum, the urban gastronomic area with starred chefs, the Champagne Lounge, the special ProWein Zero exhibition, the “Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux” presentation, the special Packaging & Design exhibition, the Organic World and much more.

