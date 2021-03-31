Quality-price ratio, Italian wine at the top according to German magazine Falstaff

Quality-price ratio is a fundamental characteristic for every product, in any market. But it is even more so for wine, in a country which is very sensitive to the theme of price, maybe more than others, such as Germany, a strategic market for Italian wine, historically among the top 3, together with the USA and the UK. It is good news, therefore, the performance of Italy in the “Top 100 preis-leistungs weine”, the ranking of the best wines for quality-price ratio, signed by Falstaff magazine, a leading magazine in the wine and food-tourism sector in German-speaking countries, whose Italian editor-in-chief is Othmar Kiem (and that from June 2021 will launch Falstaff International, an English version with 4 printed issues per year, as well as having a complete translation of the whole website). A ranking divided by price range (7-12 euros, 12-25 euros and 25-59 euros), with a lot of Italy, especially in the first range.

Where Italy takes first place with Rivera’s 2019 Pungirosa Castel del Monte Docg Rosato, and the third step of the podium with Guerrieri Rizzardi’s 2019 Keya Bardolino Chiaretto Classico. At number 6, ex aequo, there are also Masso Antico Negroamaro Salento IGT by Schenk Italian Wineries, and 2018 I Sodi del Paretaio Chianti Docg by Badia di Morrona. Position n. 13, instead, for Piluna Primitivo Salento Igt by Castello Monaci of Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, while at n. 15 there is 2015 Vigna Pedale Castel del Monte Rosso Riserva by Torrevento together with another “Italian”, or better a Hungarian wine but of Italian touch, that is 2016 Tüzkö Birtok Chardonnay Barrique by Tüzkö Estate, the winery of Marchesi Antinori in Hungary. At no. 18 still a duo, the one formed by Zenato’s 2017 Valpolicella Classico Superiore, and Cantine Coppi’s 2016 Pellirosso Negroamaro Salento, while at no. 21 is Feudo Maccari’s Nerè Nero d’Avola, and at no. 25 Lungarotti’s L’U Rosso Umbria. Another Italian pair at position no. 26, with Sella & Mosca’s 2019 La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna (Terra Moretti Group), and Adalia’s 2019 Laute Valpolicella Doc, while at no. 28 is Speri’s 2019 Valpolicella Classico, and at no. 34 is Tenuta Sant’ Antonio’s 2017 Vigne Vecchie Soave Doc. But Italy also defends itself well in the 12 to 25 euro range. On the podium, at No. 3, there is the 2018 Chianti Classico Docg from Castello di Volpaia, Radda in Chianti, at No. 6 the 2018 Calvarino Soave Classico from Pieropan, and at No. 9 the 2017 Monte Alto Soave Classico from Ca' Rugate. At no. 19 an ex equo between Alto Adige and Umbria, namely the 2017 Isos Südtirol Weissburgunder Riserva from Ansitz Waldgries, and the 2016 Lampante Montefalco Rosso Riserva from Tenute Lunelli. Position #27, instead, for the 2018 Gschleier Vernatsch Alte Reben by Kellerei Girlan.

There is a good Italian presence, almost all Tuscan, in the highest range of the ranking, that of wines between 25 and 50 euros on the shelf. At no. 7 is the 2015 Marsiliana Costa Toscana Rosso by Principe Corsini, at no. 11 the 2016 Vigneto Bucheriale Chianti Rufina Riserva by Selvapiana, and at no. 16 the 2016 Ot Rosso by Oliviero Toscani. In position no. 22 even a trio, formed by 2017 Chianti Classico Riserva di Riecine, 2015 Millennio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione from Castello di Cacchiano, and 2018 Vigna Kastelaz Gewürztraminer Südtirol Doc from Elena Walch, while closing the ranking, at no. 32, is 2016 Vigorello from San Felice.

Focus - The “Top 100 preis-leistungs weine” by Falstaff

Range 7-12 euros

1 - 2019 Pungirosa Castel del Monte Docg Rosato, Rivera, Andria

3 - 2019 Keya Bardolino Chiaretto Classico, Guerrieri Rizzardi, Bardolino

6 - ex aequo - Masso Antico Negroamaro Salento Igt, Schenk Italian Wineries, Egna

6 - ex aequo - 2018 I Sodi del Paretaio Chianti Docg, Badia di Morrona, Terricciola

12 - 2018 Campo Le Calle Soave, Latium Morini, Mezzane di Sotto

13 - Piluna Primitivo Salento Igt, Castello Monaci, Salice Salentino

15 - ex aequo 2016 Tüzkö Birtok Chardonnay Barrique, Tüzkö Estate/Antinori, Bátaapáti

15 - ex aequo 2015 Vigna Pedale Castel Del Monte Rosso Riserva, Torrevento, Corato

18 - ex aequo 2017 Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Zenato, Peschiera del Garda

18 - ex aequo 2016 Pellirosso Negroamaro Salento, Cantine Coppi, Bari

21 - 2018 Nerè Nero d’avola, Feudo Maccari, Noto

25 - L’U Rosso Umbria, Lungarotti, Torgiano

26 - ex aequo 2019 La Cala Vermentino di Sardegna, Sella & Mosca, Alghero

26 - ex aequo 2019 Laute Valpolicella Doc, Adalia, Capovilla

28 - 2019 Valpolicella Classico, Speri, San Pietro in Cariano

34 - 2017 Vigne Vecchie Soave Doc, Tenuta Sant’ Antonio, Colognola ai Colli

Range 12 - 25 euros

3 - 2018 Chianti Classico Docg, Castello di Volpaia, Radda in Chianti

6 - 2018 Calvarino Soave Classico, Pieropan, Soave

9 - 2017 Monte Alto Soave Classico, Ca’rugate, Montecchia di Crosara

19 - ex aequo 2017 Isos Südtirol Weissburgunder Riserva, Ansitz Waldgries, Bolzano

19 - ex aequo 2016 Lampante Montefalco Rosso Riserva, Tenute Lunelli, Bevagna

27 - 2018 Gschleier Vernatsch Alte Reben, Kellerei Girlan, Cornaiano

Range 25 - 50 euros

7 - 2015 Marsiliana Costa Toscana Rosso Principe Corsini, San Casciano

11 - 2016 Vigneto Bucheriale Chianti Rufina Riserva, Selvapiana, Rufina

16 - 2016 Ot Rosso, Oliviero Toscani, Casale Marittimo

22 - ex aequo 2017 Chianti Classico Riserva, Riecine, Gaiole in Chianti

22 - ex aequo 2015 Millennio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Castello di Cacchiano, Gaiole in Chianti

22 - ex aequo 2018 Vigna Kastelaz Gewürztraminer Südtirol Doc, Elena Walch, Termèno

32 - 2016 Vigorello, San Felice, Castelnuovo Berardenga

