Riccardo Illy, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Opera Don Calabria: the winners of the “Masi Prize” 2024

B>To Riccardo Illy, the entrepreneur from Trieste from the historic coffee family and at the head of the Polo del Gusto, which brings together the group’s extra-coffee activities, “in recognition of his contribution to the excellence of the Illy product and to the brand’s global renown in the combination of Good and Beauty” and whose “extraordinary commitment and ethical and cultural entrepreneurial vision are manifested in the Polo del Gusto and the Illy Art Collection where beauty sustainability and quality are harmoniously intertwined,” the ‘Masi Civiltà Veneta Award”, shared with Vicenza sculptor Angelo Sassolino and Trentino naturalist and writer Sara Segantin; to producer Donatella Cinelli Colombini, “for her work as a producer, promoter and popularizer of vines and wine through the enhancement of landscape aesthetics and for being a leading figure in wine tourism through initiatives such as the Movimento del Turismo del Vino and “Cantine Aperte”. And also, for the passionate commitment to the Donne del Vino association and, consistently, for the organization of an “all-female winery” in the Casato Prime Donne in Montalcino”, the “Premio Masi Internazionale Civiltà del Vino”, dedicated to the “great world of vitiviniculture to reward the most representative personalities who have contributed internationally to exalting the ancient culture of the vine and wine”; again, the “Masi International Venetian Grosso d’Oro Award”, reserved for personalities who have contributed to spreading a message of culture in the world, generating that understanding among peoples that develops in solidarity, civil progress and peace, to Opera Don Calabria, “bearer of the values of simplicity and the charisma of the founding saint, which is expressed with great sensitivity in its social and humanitarian, health and pastoral initiatives with particular regard to marginalization, hardship and health of the body and spirit. It transforms pain into hope and dignity and makes tangible the beauty of solidarity with its commitment to the common good; it can therefore be defined as a “multinational of Good”, present as it is on the five continents where it speaks Italian and represents Veronese and national pride”. These are the winners of the Masi Prize No. 43, which since 1981 has brought national and international personalities highly representative of civilization and culture to Valpolicella, thanks to the efforts of Masi Agricola, among the landmarks of the area, led by Sandro Boscaini.

The common thread of the 2024 edition is “The Virtuous Circle of Beauty”, which emphasizes the search for harmony and humanism as a counterpoint to the extreme and aseptic form of specialization and sectorization in an increasingly technological world. In other words: seeking and building Beauty so that man, with his values, needs and aspirations, can maintain a centrality in the face of progress and technology, while recognizing that they are indispensable resources in the service of humanity. “Beauty is not just aesthetics, but a fundamental civic value that unites us and helps us keep our humanity alive in the face of the challenges of progress”, says Masi Foundation president Isabella Bossi Fedrigotti. “Through the Masi Prize, we celebrate this year those who contribute to building a virtuous circle, where harmony, sustainability and beauty, in the Veneto region and around the world, become tools of inspiration and improvement for all generations”. Foundation Vice President and Masi President Sandro Boscaini adds, “the virtuous circle of Beauty leads us to value the enjoyment of beauty as a drive to care for common values and goods. Vines and wine decline this concept at its best through harmony, the beauty of viticultural landscapes and the aesthetic and sensory gratification of the product. The International Award to Donatella Cinelli Colombini recognizes her many years of activity as a producer and her feminine sensitivity in favor of the environment and wine”. “In times scarred by so much tragedy and ugliness, and hanging on fragile hopes”, comments Marco Vigevani, secretary of the Masi Foundation, “the Masi Award stands in contrast with its commitment to celebrating those who, through their work, contribute to a more beautiful, harmonious and cohesive world. The “Venetian Grosso D’Oro”, in particular, recognizes organizations that, like Opera Don Calabria, transform difficulties into opportunities for the common good, dedicate themselves to solidarity and cooperation, demonstrating how it is possible to overcome contemporary challenges and promote a more just and inclusive future for all”.

The appointment is for October 25: after the signing on the Amarone barrel, symbol of the Prize, in the historic Masi cellars, the award ceremony will continue in the new multifunctional complex Monteleone21 in Gargagnago di Valpolicella, currently under completion, with a moment of reflection and discussion among the awardees, moderated by journalist Alessandro Milan (Radio24).

