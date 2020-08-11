Rio de Janeiro the most expensive city in the world for wine, Paris for fine dining

Would you like to drink a large bottle of wine? Good for you if you are in Jakarta, Indonesia, or Hong Kong, which, in this sense, are the most “convenient” cities, while it is worse, for your wallet, if you are in Rio de Janeiro or Mexico City, the most expensive cities. The most expensive cities in the world for luxury consumption are lined up in the Global Wealth & Lifestyle Report 2020 (prepared in pre Covid19, ed.) by Julius Baer, one of the most important Swiss private banking companies. Which, on the wine front, as a parameter, took a bottle of Chateau Lafite Rothschild, or more generally a wine with a score of over 95 points awarded by “The Wine Advocate” (Robert Parker). Well, the data shows that in Rio De Janeiro, on average, over 2,200 dollars are spent on a bottle of this caliber, which drops to just over 2,000 in the Mexican capital, and 1,865 in Moscow, Russia. Among the 10 most expensive cities, in this sense, follow Manila (1,797 dollars), Vienna (1,770), Bangkok (1,669), Dubai (1,661) and then an all-European triptych, on equal terms, to complete the “top 10”, with Paris, Milan and Barcelona at 1,601 dollars. And then, gradually, Taipei, Mumbai, Istanbul, Vancouver, Sydney, Miami, Johannesburg, London, Munich, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Singapore, New York, Zurich and Frankfurt, to the “cheapest” cities for a big toast, which are Shanghai (913 dollars), Hong Kong (793) and Jakarta (543). The ranking is different if we talk about “fine dining”, where the reference is a two Michelin stars restaurant or part of the “50 Best” of San Pellegrino: here, without too many surprises, the city where you spend the most is Paris with 331 dollars, ahead of Hong Kong, with 308, and Singapore, with 293. Milan is at position no. 12, with 217 dollars, while the cities where a luxury meal is more convenient are Vancouver, with 83 dollars, Johannesburg, with 91, and Manila with 96.

