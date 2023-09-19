Room with a view (on the rows): Tuscany is ranked first on Airbnb

Landscapes, marked by vineyards walks between the rows and tastings at the stone’s throw: these are the benefits of those who book accommodation through Airbnb’s “Vineyards Category”. Since its launch in May 2022, over 500,000 travellers have made this choice on the world’s most popular booking platform. Among the most popular destinations we find Tuscany, in the lead - with San Gimignano, Montepulciano and Greve in Chianti among the top places - followed by Bardolino (Veneto), Pantelleria (Sicily), Garda (Veneto), Vietri sul Mare (Campania), Bosa (Sardinia), Orvieto (Umbria) and Lazise (Veneto). Today the “Vineyard Category”, just over a year after it was born, has 11,500 accommodations in Italy and over 160,000 worldwide.

Many of these are small luxuries at reasonable prices: in Italy, the average cost of lodging near a vineyard is around 170 euros per night. According to Airbnb data, couple and family trips are more common, accounting for 65% of total bookings. Thus, wine tourism remains one of our country’s most popular trends, with Tuscany as its preferred destination: consider that Montepulciano and Valdichiana Senese alone attract 2 million tourists per year. “We are certainly not surprised by this data which, on the contrary, confirms the projections of a season which was more than positive in terms of attendance - comments the president of the Consortium del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Andrea Rossi - with a tourism increasingly attentive to respect for the territory and in search of the originalities we offer, including naturally unique wineries in the world”.

Autumn is the ideal season for wine lovers to immerse themselves among the rows, and the Airbnb accommodations in the “Vineyards Category” are plentiful: from the tower of an ancient castle between Siena and Florence to the dammuso in Pantelleria, from the villa with dovecote tower in the heart of Valpolicella to an unusual barrel-shaped mini-house in Monferrato.

