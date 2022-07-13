Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, among Brunello vineyards in Montalcino is the best hotel in the world

Present on every continent except Antarctica, the ranking of the 100 best hotels in the world, back to being after the pandemic a favorite destination for tourism of the international jet set, and also rated for food, is confirmation of how Italian wine and its territories are one of the motivations capable of making the entire trip desirable and unforgettable, thanks to quality and beauty. The proof comes from an ancient medieval village nestled in 2,000 hectares in the iconic Tuscan countryside, surrounded by Brunello vineyards in the Unesco World Heritage Val d’Orcia, with a historic winery, among the largest in the area, in a mix of great wine production and hospitality of the highest level: the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, 5-star luxury in Montalcino, no. 1 of “The 100 Best Hotels in the World” for the famous travel magazine “Travel + Leisure”, which has unveiled “The World’s Best Awards 2022” voted by its readers, the first time of a European hotel on the roof of the world in the history of the ranking and crowning it also “Best Resort Hotel, Europe” and “Best Resort Hotel, Italy”.

But, alongside the exploit of the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco (recently changed hands from Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo to an intercontinental “family office” in a momentous deal, and always a “bon refuge” for VIPs and celebrities, ed.), Italy places as many as 11 properties in the Top 100 2022 (dominated by the U.S. with 19 hotels), with the Portrait Firenze in Florence (no. 15), Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi with chef Giuseppe Stanzione’s Michelin-starred restaurant Glicine (37), Hotel de la Ville at Rocco Forte Hotel in Rome (41), Il San Pietro in Positano with chef Alois Vanlangenaeker’s Michelin-starred restaurant Zass (42), Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como with La Terrazza Gualtiero Marchesi (53), Borgo Egnazia in Savelletri di Fasano with chef Domingo Schingaro’s Michelin-starred restaurant Due Camini (62), Hotel Savoy at Rocco Forte Hotel in Florence with chef Fulvio Pierangelini’s haute cuisine at Restaurant Irene (68), Hotel Caesar Augustus in Capri and Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni in Bellagio with chef Ettore Bocchia's Michelin-starred restaurant Mistral (87, tied), and, finally, Le Sirenuse in Positano (95). They are, however, also a confirmation of how next to great wines, in the desires of world travelers there is Italian haute cuisine.

