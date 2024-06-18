Rosso di Montalcino, vineyard expands and may be increased by 60%

Rosso di Montalcino is ready to grow in terms of production with the green light to increase the vineyard area. This was decided by the Tuscany Region, which formally ratifies the expansion of the area that can be claimed for the appellation, which was approved by the members’ meeting of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino in December 2023. The DOC vineyard (currently 519.7 hectares) may be increased up to 364 hectares (+60%).

The expansion, moreover, explains a Consortium note, “will not involve the planting of new vines: in fact, the additional hectares that can be claimed are already part of the area's maps as a share of vineyards planted with Sangiovese, but free from quota rolls. In terms of bottles, the potential additional production of Rosso will be just over 3 million, which will add up to the current average of around 3.6 million per year”. “The Region’s resolution comes right on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the recognition of the DOC to Rosso di Montalcino (with the 1984 vintage, ed.). Our producers will thus officially be able to expand their production so as to respond to the growing market demand, including international demand”, said the president of the Consorzio del Brunello, Fabrizio Bindocci. “In fact, Rosso is a versatile, ready-to-drink product that, however, also lends itself well to aging. A wine in which winemakers have always believed and which is now getting the right recognition also from buyers and consumers”.

