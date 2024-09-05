Rosso di Montalcino vineyard gets bigger by adding up to 352 more hectares

A new page opens for Rosso di Montalcino, which is ready to grow in terms of production with the green light, obtained from the Tuscany Region, to increase the vineyard, as already written by WineNews. Now comes the officiality, the DOC vineyard (currently 519.7 hectares) will be able to be significantly increased and this thanks to the allocation, to 271 companies, of 352 hectares of area destined for the Montalcino DOC.

The expansion, the Consorzio del Brunello points out, will not involve the planting of new vines since the additional hectares that can be claimed are already part of the maps of the territory as a share of vineyards planted with Sangiovese, but not yet included in the quota lists. “The Consortium’s initiative”, said the president of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci, “has found full response from wine businesses and a prompt takeover by the Region, which we thank. From today, our Rosso di Montalcino denomination will be stronger and able to respond to demand in the different markets”.

