Ruffino invests in Bolgheri: acquired 15 hectares of vineyards and land in the appellation

The strongest Italian wine realities on the market and largest in size are growing more and more, and investing in the most important territories of Italy. Such as Ruffino, among the leaders in Chianti Classico and Tuscan wine, but also in Prosecco, which acquired 15 hectares of vineyards and land in the Bolgheri DOC (where by now the vineyard per hectare in the appellation ranges from 750,000/1 million euros, ed.), one of the most quoted and in good shape at the moment, and with the wines with the highest value on the market, looking at the average price.

The goal, explains a note from Ruffino (owned by the U.S. giant Constellation Brands, ed.), is to “produce the main Bolgheri wines on the new estate, which will have its own label, and to build a dedicated cellar with related hospitality center in the near future. The acquisition includes two separate parcels of land totaling 15 hectares (of which 6 hectares are already vineyards, and others with planting rights, which will become actual vineyards in the coming months, ed.): 4 hectares on the Via Bolgherese and 11 hectares in the “Le Sondraie” area.

This acquisition allows Ruffino to consolidate its presidium in the most prestigious areas of Tuscany, begun more than 140 years ago, in the sign of great Tuscan red wines, starting with Chianti Classico. The first vintage of the new Ruffino Estate in Bolgheri will be 2023, with the intention of having the first wines on the market in 2025”.

“We are at a historic moment for Ruffino. We have the will to grow further to become an absolute reference point for high prestige Tuscan wines. The commitment was made explicit in the search for quality without compromise, in the attention to sustainability, both environmental and productive, in the ability to innovate in the wake of Tuscan identity. Attitudes that I am proud to assert have always belonged to us”, comments president and ad Ruffino Sandro Sartor, who continues, “this investment is a further response to our dogma of producing wines of exceptional quality, without neglecting the utmost and absolute commitment to the environment, which is increasingly showing its fragilities”. In fact, taking care of the land and respecting its biodiversity through the use of sustainable practices, both in the vineyard and in the winery as well as in production, is also essential for Ruffino: “by 2025, not only will all our vineyards be certified organic but also the entire production chain will be certified sustainable, including the new Bolgheri vineyards, which are currently in conversion to organic”.

“Our goal is to express the terroir of Bolgheri with wines that are structured and silky, while also preserving the classic Tuscan elegance”, Maurizio Bogoni, director of Tenute Ruffino, explains. “We feel we are custodians of the terroir and want to respect the complex ecosystem of which they are, and are, a part. This acquisition is an important advance in Ruffino's journey toward sustainability and quality viticulture”.

