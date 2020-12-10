San Filippo’s Brunello di Montalcino on the podium of “Wine Spectator’s” “Top 100 Wines of 2020”

Brunello di Montalcino on the podium of the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by Wine Spectator: at number 3 is the Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucére 2015 of Roberto Giannelli’s San Filippo winery. An acknowledgment that once again brings the territory to the top of the world rankings, in the list considered among the most influential on the market.

“A great recognition for me personally and for Montalcino, for all the people who work for San Filippo and for the territory that has allowed us to make great wine and achieve this result. Which is the result of a path of great sacrifices and great passion, which in a year like this is even more significant, because things do not always turn out well, but this time they did”, Roberto Giannelli comments to WineNews. With a ranking that, at least in these first 9 positions revealed (tomorrow’s no. 1, Monday, December 14 the complete “Top 100”), confirms the expectations of the Italy of wine, which bet heavily on both 2015 vintage of Brunello, therefore climbed on the podium, and on 2016 of Barolo, at no. 7 with that of Massolino.

With a preference, that for Brunello di Montalcino and Barolo, that is reflected in the preferences of Americans, as told by a survey of the same Wine Spectator in 2019, with the peculiarity that the highest oenological expression of the Langhe is very popular among the “under 302, the most prestigious expression of Sangiovese is loved and consumed especially among the “over 50”.

“It is the confirmation, the umpteenth, of the value of the territory of Montalcino and its many entrepreneurial expressions. And also of the 2015 vintage, to which I would also add the 2016, given the other evaluations and comments of the great international critics that have arrived in these days”, commented the President of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci.

With Wine Spectator also unveiling today the No. 4 position, of Macayamas’ 2016 Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon, and No. 2, occupied by Aubert’s 2018 Sonoma Coast UV Vineyard Pinot Noir, both from California. That goes to define the “Top 10”, pending wine of the year, along with Domaine de la Vieille Julienne’s 2016 Châteauneuf-du-Pape Les Trois Sources at No. 5, Kistler’s 2017 California Chardonnay Russian River Valley Vine Hill Vineyard at No. 6, Massolino’s 2016 Barolo at No. 7, followed at the No. 8 position by Bodega Piedra Negra’s 2015 Los Chacayes from Argentina, Beaux Frères Vineyard’s 2018 Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge The Beaux Frères Vineyard from Oregon at No. 9, and Bollinger’s 2012 Brut Champagne La Grande Année at No. 10.

