San Gimignano, in Tuscany, is one of the 8 coolest places in the world to study wine

One of the cool, and most interesting places in the world to take a course on wine is in Italy, and it is San Gimignano, home of Vernaccia, the most famous Tuscan white wine. The American magazine, Wine Enthusiast, selected the medieval village w and other destinations around the world as the best travel destinations to enrich one’s knowledge of wine. Destinations in Portugal, Provence, Scotland, Spain, Baune, New Zealand, and the United States, offer many types of learning opportunities, such as the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (Wset) diploma and tasting courses.

Wine Enthusiast had a myriad of reasons to select San Gimignano. It is one of the most beloved and visited villages in the Italian wine world, and it is where Vernaccia, the “White Queen” in a notoriously “red” region, was created. In San Gimignano, among medieval towers and spectacular views, you can follow “The Wine Experience”, a two-hour Masterclass (available in Italian, English and French), which explores the white grape variety of the area, organized by the Consorzio della Vernaccia. The lesson starts with a summary of the wine production, history and vineyards of Vernaccia. Next, you learn about the aromas of the grape and, then you embark on tasting six wines and a food pairing lesson that explains how to pair Vernaccia to various foods.

In Porto, Portugal, World of Wine (WOW) is the new cultural district dedicated entirely to wine, where you can sign up for the “Demystifying Wine” workshop. It covers the fundamentals of wine, the basics of how it is made, the terminology as well as how to taste and analyze it. You can also expand your knowledge following lessons on chocolate & wine, Portuguese wine regions and grape varieties from around the world.

The “Chêne Bleu Extreme Wine” courses, in Provence, offer a longer and fully immersive course, aimed at achieving WSET Levels I and II. The week-long programs include full accommodation and meals at the Chêne Bleu Estate, gourmet meals and premium wines, a certificate of your chosen level (boasting a 100% pass rate since the course began in 2008) and the Estate’s certificate of wine knowledge.

“Rack and Return”, in Barcelona, was founded by three friends who shared their love of wine and their dedication to teaching WSET courses. Students will taste well known famous wines, and they will also be able to experience other selections. A unique factor at “Rack and Return” is that all the teachers are either self-producers or ambassadors of Cava, Canary Islands, Sherry and Alicante. Courses are offered in English and Spanish.

At Cultivate Finger Lakes in the New York region, you will have the opportunity to learn more about one of the largest wine regions in the United States as well as attend WSET courses in person (Levels I to III). Classes are two hours at a time, held weekly, on varying dates throughout the year, and are taught by International wine experts.

The “Lothian Wine School” in Edinburgh, Scotland offers a variety of courses from introductory to advanced. One of the most interesting courses is on Scottish food and wine pairings, such as Highland game terrine with New Zealand Pinot Noir and Loch Rannoch smoked duck with Valpolicella.

In Auckland, New Zealand, the Master of Wine Bob Campbell teaches a full-day course, at Caro’s wine shop. The course includes food and wine pairings, as well as lessons on the characteristics of the main types of wine, how to store wine, how to determine serving temperatures, and more.

In 2009, Cristina Otel founded the “Burgundy Wine School” in Beaune, France, upon receiving a degree in viticulture and enology. The courses are geared to beginner and advanced students, focus on the wines of Burgundy and are an opportunity to obtain an in-depth overview of the Region, including descriptions of the landscape and the history of the area.

Copyright © 2000/2024