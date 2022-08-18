Sandrone, Le Macchiole, Ornellaia, Petrolo, Poggio di Sotto, Adami at the top of “Wine & Spirits”

Sandrone, among the first to introduce the use of barrique in Langa; Le Macchiole, Cinzia Merli's winery the qualitative apex of Bolgheri, on a par with Ornellaia, the diamond in the Frescobaldi family’s enological crown; Petrolo, Luca Sanjust’s jewel of Val d’Arno di Sopra, Poggio di Sotto, a Brunello di Montalcino classic led by Claudio Tipa (ColleMassari); Adami, which in and around Colbertaldo di Vidor, a sub-zone of Valdobbiadene, produces some of the best Prosecco Superiore di Conegliano Valdobbiadene, Elena Fucci, the greatest interpreter of the volcanic wines of Vulture; Fratelli Alessandria, a Barolo griffe between Verduno and Monforte; Massolino, a landmark of Serralunga; Produttori del Barbaresco, the most important social winery in Piedmont; Sottimano, among the reference wineries of Barbaresco; Tenuta delle Terre Nere, on the slopes of Etna; Boscarelli, a historic winery of Nobile di Montepulciano; and Rocca di Montegrossi, a young winery but with a very long history in Chianti Classico. Here are the 14 Italian wineries in the “Top 100 Wineries of 2022” by the U.S. magazine “Wine & Spirits”, which has chosen the best 100 wineries in the world (from France to Spain, from Italy to Greece, from Germany to the U.S.), without any ranking, based on tastings of the latest labels, protagonists in the coming months of the “Top 100 Events”, the two exclusive tastings staged in San Francisco (Oct. 13) and New York.

Focus - US Wine & Spirits magazine’s “Top 100 Wineries of 2022”

France

Louis Roederer - Champagne

Bollinger - Champagne

Petit & Bajan - Champagne

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils - Champagne

Marcel Deiss - Alsazia

Zind-Humbrecht - Alsazia

Domaine de Bellene - Borgogna

Domaine Chanson - Borgogna

Maison Louis Jadot - Borgogna

Domaine Frédéric Magnien - Borgogna

Lucien Le Moine - Borgogna

Clos Canarelli - Corsica

Clos des Fées - Languedoc

Château Maris - Languedoc

Domaine Fournier - Loira

Domaines Ott - Provenza

Delas Frères - Rodano

E. Guigal - Rodano

Germany

Dönnhoff - Nahe

Robert Weil - Rheingau

Ziereisen - Baden

Selbach-Oster - Mosella

Austria

Hannes Sabathi

Moric

Rudi Pichler

Schloss Gobelsburg

Hungary

Royal Tokaji

USA - New York

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard

Ravines

Canada

Inniskillin

Greece

Alpha Estate

Lyrarakis

Vassaltis Vineyards

Italy

Elena Fucci - Basilicata

Fratelli Alessandria - Piemonte

Massolino - Piemonte

Produttori del Barbaresco - Piemonte

Sandrone - Piemonte

Sottimano - Piemonte

Tenuta delle Terre Nere - Sicilia

Boscarelli - Toscana

Le Macchiole - Toscana

Ornellaia - Toscana

Petrolo - Toscana

Poggio di Sotto - Toscana

Rocca di Montegrossi - Toscana

Adami - Prosecco Valdobbiadene

Spain

Suertes del Marqués - Canarie

Can Sumoi - Penedès

Tempos Vega Sicilia - Ribera del Duero

Viñedos Sierra Cantabria - Rioja

Portugal

Prats + Symington - Douro

Wine & Soul - Douro

W. & J. Graham’s - Porto

Taylor Fladgate - Porto

Lebanon

Château Musar

South Africa

Mullineux

Australia

Giant Steps

Penfolds

Vasse Felix

Yangarra Estate

Argentina

Catena Zapata

Chile

Concha y Toro

Viña Undurraga

USA - Oregon

Bergström

Cristom Vineyards

Lingua Franca

Lumos Wine Co.

Nicolas-Jay

The Eyrie

Walter Scott

USA - Washington State

Chateau Ste. Michelle & Eroica

DeLille Cellars

Gramercy Cellars

L’Ecole No 41

Saviah

Sleight of Hand

USA - Central Coast

Au Bon Climat

Calera

Chanin Wine Co.

Eden Rift

Fess Parker

J. Lohr

Ridge Vineyards

Samsara

Tablas Creek

USA - Napa Valley

Corison

Diamond Creek Vineyards

Duckhorn Vineyards

Grgich Hills Estate

Storybook Mountain Vineyards

Sullivan Rutherford Estate

USA - North Coast

Drew Family Wines

Dutton-Goldfield

Radio-Coteau

USA - Sierra Foothills

Lava Cap

Terre Rouge & Easton

USA - Sonoma

Hirsch Vineyards

Iron Horse

Jordan

