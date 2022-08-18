Sandrone, Le Macchiole, Ornellaia, Petrolo, Poggio di Sotto, Adami at the top of “Wine & Spirits”

Sandrone, among the first to introduce the use of barrique in Langa; Le Macchiole, Cinzia Merli's winery the qualitative apex of Bolgheri, on a par with Ornellaia, the diamond in the Frescobaldi family’s enological crown; Petrolo, Luca Sanjust’s jewel of Val d’Arno di Sopra, Poggio di Sotto, a Brunello di Montalcino classic led by Claudio Tipa (ColleMassari); Adami, which in and around Colbertaldo di Vidor, a sub-zone of Valdobbiadene, produces some of the best Prosecco Superiore di Conegliano Valdobbiadene, Elena Fucci, the greatest interpreter of the volcanic wines of Vulture; Fratelli Alessandria, a Barolo griffe between Verduno and Monforte; Massolino, a landmark of Serralunga; Produttori del Barbaresco, the most important social winery in Piedmont; Sottimano, among the reference wineries of Barbaresco; Tenuta delle Terre Nere, on the slopes of Etna; Boscarelli, a historic winery of Nobile di Montepulciano; and Rocca di Montegrossi, a young winery but with a very long history in Chianti Classico. Here are the 14 Italian wineries in the “Top 100 Wineries of 2022” by the U.S. magazine “Wine & Spirits”, which has chosen the best 100 wineries in the world (from France to Spain, from Italy to Greece, from Germany to the U.S.), without any ranking, based on tastings of the latest labels, protagonists in the coming months of the “Top 100 Events”, the two exclusive tastings staged in San Francisco (Oct. 13) and New York.
Focus - US Wine & Spirits magazine’s “Top 100 Wineries of 2022”
France
Louis Roederer - Champagne
Bollinger - Champagne
Petit & Bajan - Champagne
Pierre Gimonnet & Fils - Champagne
Marcel Deiss - Alsazia
Zind-Humbrecht - Alsazia
Domaine de Bellene - Borgogna
Domaine Chanson - Borgogna
Maison Louis Jadot - Borgogna
Domaine Frédéric Magnien - Borgogna
Lucien Le Moine - Borgogna
Clos Canarelli - Corsica
Clos des Fées - Languedoc
Château Maris - Languedoc
Domaine Fournier - Loira
Domaines Ott - Provenza
Delas Frères - Rodano
E. Guigal - Rodano
Germany
Dönnhoff - Nahe
Robert Weil - Rheingau
Ziereisen - Baden
Selbach-Oster - Mosella
Austria
Hannes Sabathi
Moric
Rudi Pichler
Schloss Gobelsburg
Hungary
Royal Tokaji
USA - New York
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
Ravines
Canada
Inniskillin
Greece
Alpha Estate
Lyrarakis
Vassaltis Vineyards
Italy
Elena Fucci - Basilicata
Fratelli Alessandria - Piemonte
Massolino - Piemonte
Produttori del Barbaresco - Piemonte
Sandrone - Piemonte
Sottimano - Piemonte
Tenuta delle Terre Nere - Sicilia
Boscarelli - Toscana
Le Macchiole - Toscana
Ornellaia - Toscana
Petrolo - Toscana
Poggio di Sotto - Toscana
Rocca di Montegrossi - Toscana
Adami - Prosecco Valdobbiadene
Spain
Suertes del Marqués - Canarie
Can Sumoi - Penedès
Tempos Vega Sicilia - Ribera del Duero
Viñedos Sierra Cantabria - Rioja
Portugal
Prats + Symington - Douro
Wine & Soul - Douro
W. & J. Graham’s - Porto
Taylor Fladgate - Porto
Lebanon
Château Musar
South Africa
Mullineux
Australia
Giant Steps
Penfolds
Vasse Felix
Yangarra Estate
Argentina
Catena Zapata
Chile
Concha y Toro
Viña Undurraga
USA - Oregon
Bergström
Cristom Vineyards
Lingua Franca
Lumos Wine Co.
Nicolas-Jay
The Eyrie
Walter Scott
USA - Washington State
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Eroica
DeLille Cellars
Gramercy Cellars
L’Ecole No 41
Saviah
Sleight of Hand
USA - Central Coast
Au Bon Climat
Calera
Chanin Wine Co.
Eden Rift
Fess Parker
J. Lohr
Ridge Vineyards
Samsara
Tablas Creek
USA - Napa Valley
Corison
Diamond Creek Vineyards
Duckhorn Vineyards
Grgich Hills Estate
Storybook Mountain Vineyards
Sullivan Rutherford Estate
USA - North Coast
Drew Family Wines
Dutton-Goldfield
Radio-Coteau
USA - Sierra Foothills
Lava Cap
Terre Rouge & Easton
USA - Sonoma
Hirsch Vineyards
Iron Horse
Jordan
