Sangiovese (Montalcino) of Soldera pushes the share of Italian wines on the Liv-ex to 27.7%

This is certainly not the best time for the world of fine wines, which, in Italy as in the rest of the Western world, can only rely on e-commerce and Asian markets. A difficult context, in which, however, the labels of the Belpaese make another record week ( April 17-23), in which, as Liv-ex reveals, the share of Italian fine wines traded on the secondary market reached 27.7% (compared to 15.4% in March 2020), behind only Bordeaux, 52.7%, and far ahead of Burgundy (7.4%), Champagne (4.2%), Rhone (2.6%) and USA (2%). Much of the merit can be attributed to the excellent performance of Sangiovese 2015 by Soldera, one of the symbolic wines of Montalcino, the second most traded label in the world, reaching a price of no less than £4,400 per case (behind only Château Latour 2010, quoted at £10,400 per case), while Ornellaia 2017 is in fifth place, quoted at £1,330 per case. Data, although partial and short term, that seal, however, what was recorded in the first quarter 2020, closed with the Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2013 by Giacomo Conterno as the most traded wine (and with the Tignanello 2016 at no. 4), the Italy 100 as the most performing index of the Liv-ex 1000 and the Sassicaia 2009 as the best investment in the period.

