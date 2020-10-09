Santa Margherita “Winery of the Year” of the Guide “Vini d’Italia” 2021 by Gambero Rosso

Ten estates in six Italian wine regions, with almost 23 million bottles produced annually and a turnover of almost 190 million euros in 2019. It is Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, owned by the Marzotto family and led by the CEO Beniamino Garofalo, the “Winery of the Year” of the “Vini d’Italia” Guide 2021 by Gambero Rosso. Because, explains Gambero Rosso, “in the face of large numbers (over 700 hectares) it has managed to offer wines of the highest level from all the territories where it is present. In two words: quality in quantity. The award is also the result of the commitment of the Marzotto family, which over time has brought together brands of absolute depth on the Italian scene: from Ca’ del Bosco to Cà Maiol in Lombardy, from Kettmeir in Alto Adige, Lamole di Lamole in Chianti Classico and Mesa in Sardinia”. “This prestigious award to the Group fills us with pride – says Beniamino Garofalo, general managing of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo – positive news like this can only gratify what has been built so far by the Marzotto family and the work of all the collaborators who have contributed to make this dream great”.

Copyright © 2000/2020