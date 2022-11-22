Sassicaia, Case Basse, and Romanée-Conti are among the top lots at Pandolfini’s auction

The assignments of the main lots auctioned by Pandolfini a few days ago in Florence (which we presented here) far outnumber the estimates, in some cases abundantly. The top lot, as expected, is the vertical of Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, with all vintages, from 1968 to 2019 (with the exception of 1974), sold for 33,480 euros. On the podium also the double magnum of Sangiovese 100% Case Basse 2010 by Gianfranco Soldera, at a good 32,240 euros, significantly above the initial price (10,000/20,000 euros), and the other double magnum by Gianfranco Soldera, that of Sangiovese 100 % Case Basse 2006, sold for 31,000 euros: these are the bottles designed by Gianfranco Soldera himself, for charity events in which he participated personally, or to be given as gifts to his closest friends on special occasions, and of which there are only a few examples in the world.

The king of Burgundy and of auctions, Domaine de la Romanée Conti, achieves the same figure (31,000 euros) with two bottles, Romanée Conti 2015 and Romanée Conti 2005. Globally, the percentage of lots sold was 98% out of the 744 under Pandolfini’s hammer, for a total turnover of 1.54 million euros, which is 183% of the total estimates and returns an average value of 2,120 euros for the lots sold. At a certain distance follows the “Groupe Duclot Bordeaux Prestige Collection 2005” lot, with one bottle each of the greats of Bordeaux: Château Latour, Château d’Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Pétrus, Château Haut Brion, Château La Mission Haut Brion, Château Margaux, Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Mouton Rothschild, sold for 17,360 euros. The Salon lot also did well, with 7 bottles of Cuvée S (a magnum of 2008 and two bottles of 2004, 2006, and 2007), which came close to 10,000 euros (9,920 euros).

We could not miss also the Masseto, the iconic Bolgheri Merlot of the Frescobaldi family, with a vertical of nine vintages (2010-2018) sold for 8,432 euros, and the Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno, with a double magnum of 2010 sold for 6,448 euros. Finally, among the top lots, the six bottles of Le Pergole Torte 2008 by Montevertine, at 2,356 euros.

Copyright © 2000/2022