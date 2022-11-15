From Langhe to Tuscany, passing through Burgundy: Pandolfini’s top lots

From Langhe, with lots of Barolo Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, particularly the 3-liter jéroboam bottles from 2015, 2014, 2013 and the historic 2010 vintage, offered at 4,500/9,000 euros, to Tuscany, where the focus falls on a double magnum of Gianfranco Soldera 2010, valued at 10,000/20,000, and a vertical from 1968 to 2019 of Sassicaia - missing only the 1974 vintage - whose estimate is 20,000/30,000 euros, passing through Burgundy, with bottles from Domaine Raveneau, Fourrier, Emmanuel Rouget, Madame Lalou Bize-Leroy, and, above all, a bottle of 2005 Domaine de la Romanée Conti considered by all the world’s leading critics to be the vintage of the century, valued at 12,000/24,000 euros: these are the top lots on which the spotlight will inevitably turn on November 17 and 18, when under Pandolfini’s hammer at Palazzo Ramirez-Montalvo in Florence, 774 lots will animate the auction celebrating the Florentine auction house’s years in the world of fine wine.

There will be no shortage of bottles of Bruno Giacosa, Giacomo Conterno, Romano Dal Forno, Montevertine, Super Tuscans from the Antinori and Frescobaldi cellars, as well as Champagne Maisons and Château from Bordeaux - Pétrus, Mouton Rothschild, Yquem, Lafite Rothschild, Margaux, Le Pin and Château Lafleur - including such unobtainable lots as the Salon case consisting of six bottles and a magnum, offered at 5,000/11,000 euros, and the series of lots of Krug Clos d’Ambonnay, including the 1996 vintage, which has a valuation of 2,000/4,000 euros. Also worth mentioning from Burgundy are a magnum of Échézeaux Domaine Bizot 2006 and a bottle of Chevalier-Montrachet Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay 2005, estimated at 7,000/14,000 euros and 8,000/20,000 euros, respectively.

