Sassicaia is (still) the most searched Italian wine online by wine lovers, followed by Tignanello

Among the most awaited rankings of the end of the year, there is the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines” by Wine-Searcher, which lists the most searched wines by users on its portal, a reference point not only to get information, but also to make purchases online, from e-commerce sites of the whole world. In the imagination of wine lovers, a lot, a lot of France, but also the most iconic labels of Italy. It is here that the super quoted champions of auctions and investments find their place, with the most famous Champagne, Dom Pérignon, on the highest step of the podium in the last month, followed by the Premier Cru of Bordeaux, in order: Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Margaux, Château Petrus and Château Latour. The first Italian is Tenuta San Guido's Sassicaia, at position no. 8, just behind Californian Opus One, but down from position no. 4 in November. Closing the top 10, a bit surprising considering the huge hype that has been accompanying it for years, there is Romanee-Conti from Domaine de la Romanee-Conti.

Just out of the top ten, there is Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello, at position no. 14, whereas Ornellaia is at position no. 36, and Masseto is at position no. 39. At position n. 45 is another Marchesi Antinori’s label, Solaia, followed at position n. 62 by Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, the most traded wine on the secondary market of fine wines. At position no. 81 there is Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo, followed at position no. 83 by Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi, with Il Poggione’s Brunello di Montalcino, at position no. 88, the last Italian wine in a ranking dominated by France, with 55 wines out of the 100 most searched wines on Wine-Searcher, with Bordeaux being by far the most searched wine, with more than one third of the labels in the top 100.

