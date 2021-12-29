Sassicaia is the most sought-after Italian wine according to the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines”

In the world of the web, the reference point, the origin of any search, is Google, the most widely used search engine and the answer to every question, or almost every question. If, however, the doubt or curiosity concerns a bottle of wine, the right place - however virtual - is “Wine-Searcher”, the reference portal for wine lovers all over the world, which every day processes more than a million searches, involving almost 400,000 labels, reporting on market trends and certification of this or that wine. The “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines” (December 2021), which closes the year, is dominated as always by French wines, but Italy is also well represented, with 9 labels.

The only one among the top ten (and this is certainly not a novelty) is Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, at position no. 6 (it was no. 8 in June, ed.) - not by chance one of the most traded wines ever on the secondary fine wine market - which comes in behind Pétrus, Château Mouton Rothschild, Dom Pérignon, Château Lafite Rothschild and Château Margaux. After the Bolgheri label, Château Latour, Château Haut-Brion, Californian Opus One and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti: basically, the domination of Bordeaux continues, with no less than 6 labels in the top 10 most searched, together with one from Italy, one from California, one from Burgundy and one from Champagne.

Returning to Italian wines, Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello also moved up to No. 14 (from No. 17), as did Masseto, which was at No. 30 (from No. 40 in June). Ornellaia lost a few positions, moving down to No. 39 (from No. 32), followed closely by Marchesi Antinori’s Solaia, at No. 42 (as a year ago). Driven by an enormous protagonism in the world of auctions and on the fine wine market, Giacomo Conterno’s Monfortino also climbed, rising from No. 79 to No. 49. Flaccianello della Pieve by Fontodi also did well (No. 52), while it is necessary to scroll down the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines” to No. 82 to find Le Pergole Torte by Montevertine, and No. 96 for the last Italian in the ranking, Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello.

