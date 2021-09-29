“Save The Brand 2021”: many wineries awarded for their ability to create value around their brands

When it comes to Made in Italy, wine and food brands are always at the top, as well as being the sparkling gems and pillars of the Italian lifestyle so highly admired all over the world. And, they have created a value that is then redistributed throughout the territories. The “Save The Brand 2021” awards, promoted by the LC Publishing Group - through its digital magazine Foodcommmunity.it - dedicated to Italian entrepreneurs and Made in Italy excellence in the food & beverage sector, selected the best of the best, distinguished by the value they have managed to create around their brands. And, there are so many great names in the wine sector that stand out. Let’s start from Berlucchi, the winery of the Ziliani family that is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and that sparked the beginning of Franciacorta, one of the most prestigious Italian sparkling wine areas, awarded the “Historic Brand”. The Lunelli Group of the Lunelli family , synonymous with Ferrari, the symbolic winery of Trentodoc (and the official toasting wine of Formula 1), as well as Bisol 1542 Prosecco brand, and Tenute Lunelli (including Tenuta Margon in Trentino that hosts the Michelin-starred restaurant, Locanda Margon, and Podernuovo Estate in the Pisa Hills in Tuscany, plus Castelbuono Estate in Umbria, in the land of Sagrantino di Montefalco, and the “Carapace” winery designed by Arnaldo Pomodoro, Acqua Surgiva, Grappa Segnana and Cedrata Tassoni awarded “Strategic Vision”. Tasca d’Almerita, one of the most prestigious and historic wineries in Sicily, which has from the beginning been committed to environmental protection and biodiversity also through its SOStain project, awarded precisely for “Innovation and Sustainability”. Masi Agricola owned by the Boscaini family (and 7.5% owned by Renzo Rosso, owner of Diesel), is one of the most important names in Veneto wine, from Amarone to Prosecco, which also controls Canevel, and others, awarded “Product innovation” for the “Fresco di Masi” organic line. Caparzo, the historic Estate in the Brunello di Montalcino area of the wine producer and entrepreneur Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, awarded “Valorisation of the territory”. And, Podere La Pace, awarded “Rising Star”, the winery in Maremma founded by Simone Maggioni, who has recently welcomed Emilio Pedron, one of the most experienced and prepared managers in the wine world ( at the helm of the Italian Wines Group and the wineries of Tenimenti Angelini, today Bertani Domanis, among others) and Tommaso Galli, communication and enhancement expert of brand boasting experience in top fashion brands, such as Gucci and Prada, to his Board of Directors.

Awards were given for excellence in wine together with many other top Italian food & beverage companies, such as Lucano 1894, Riso Gallo, Rossi d’Angera, Tonitto 1939, Pinsalab, L’Orso Verde Brewery, Clas Pesto, Fratelli Carli, Icat Food in Vergani, Fiorucci. Bodrato Chocolate, Felicia, Brazzale, Levoni, Venchi, Caffè Trucillo, Adea, Centro Carni Rigamonti and Fratelli Polli. The companies selected by the editorial staff of Foodcommunity.it and by the Research Center of LC Publishing Group, were awarded for their economic performance, product innovation, attention to sustainability, level of internationalization, expansion to new foreign markets, opening of capital to new investors, innovation and branding and communication strategies have come to make them top players in the sector. Further criteria that have led these companies in the food market to stand out, were quality of the product, development of investment plans, ability to forecast demand trends, and attention to the supply chain.

