Signorvino Observatory: Champagne, Franciacorta, Amarone and Prosecco at the top of sales

If on the front of sales in value, Champagne leads the market with a share of 9.5%, Franciacorta (8.8%) and Amarone (7.8%) follow it closely behind. Prosecco, even registering the highest volume of sales, positions itself at No. 4 in value with 7.6%, highlighting its role as best-seller, but with a lower average price compared to denominations with a higher average price. Also, denominations such as Brunello and Barolo, even if with more contained volumes, position themselves high in the classification in value, thanks to their premium positioning. Regarding the most requested denominations in retail, Prosecco, as said, dominates the sales in terms of quantity, affecting for 17.3% on the total of sold bottles, followed by Valpolicella Ripasso (6.1%), Lugana (5.4%), and Primitivo (5.4%). But, overall, and surprisingly, in a trend seeing the typology dropping in consumption, red wines drive the sales with 46% of value, followed by sparkling wines (32%), and by white wines (16%), and also in terms of quantity, red wines hold 42%, while sparkling and white wines represent respectively 30% and 22%. Word by Observatory Signorvino, which, analyzing the most sold wines in 2024, photographs consumption habits of wine enthusiasts in the various examined sectors (retail, restoration, and e-commerce) in its 39 shops in Italy, and 2 abroad (Prague and Paris), and by e-commerce website, a point of reference of wine market. And, which, overall, closes 2024 with a significant increase in sales bringing the turnover to 85.7 million euros, growing by 17.5% compared to 2023 thanks to 2,237,000 bottles sold between retail channels (71%), restoration (18%), and bar (11%). With take-away wine affecting on average for 30% on the total of sales (with peaks over 50% in November and December), and with wine in glass strongly increasing. The sale of retail wine confirms to be protagonist with a turnover of 25 milliion euros (+18.2%, with the average sales receipt raised at 48.27 euros), restoration sector reached 59 million euros (+16.6%), and e-commerce stands out as one of the main drivers of growth with an increase of sales equal to +25% compared to 2023, and a turnover of 1.772 million euros. Figures, thanks to which, Grande Cantina Italiana announces additional investments in the world of wine, foreseeing the opening of 10 new headquarters in 2025 including Bergamo, and Turin, scheduled by the end of March.

However, looking at the data of sales of January 2025, the come into effect of the new Highway Code made its effects speak up making a change in consumption habits register with a relevant reduction of the demand both for the wine glass and take-away sale after a Christmas period substantially stable compared to 2023. This trend seems to reflect a higher caution by consumers, worried by the new restrictions, and by the increase of controls. However, it is still too soon to define precisely the long-term impact of the measure. First data suggests that the drop is more accentuated in evening hours and in shops located in the great cities where driving restrictions affect more consumption choices. To cope with this challenge, also Signorvino is implementing a series of stragies with the aim not to discourage consumers: formula “Happy Wine”formula “Happy Wine” was introduced, and it foresees the possibility to choose a bottle to drink at the table, and, as a homage, redeive a dish at one choosing from the section to “share”, and a small tray “Scrigno Aperitivo”, as well as, in case wine is not finished, Signorvino offers a personalized cork to allow costumers to bring the bottle home.

“Despite the challenges, we are determined to preserve and make our sector grow – declares Federico Veronesi, ceo Signorvino - even if difficulties are evident, it is exactly in moments like this that it is fundamental to look at the future with determination and optimism. Wine, as any alcoholic products, has to be consumed with awareness, but we can’t forget that it represents much more than a simple alcoholic beverage. It is an element enriching daily experiences celebrating special occasions uniting people around the table favoring the socialization and reflection. Our history is intersected with that of wine. Our country, which saw the greatest vineyards arise and grow, continues to offer the world an incomparable wine tradition. For this reason, our committment remains strong because we believe that wine, in its most authentic form is a heritage which deserves to be safeguarded and celebrated. Data demonstrates that the demand of premium experiences is in constant growth: this pushes to propose exclusive events as dinners with producers and tastings conceived to offer the audience unique and high level moments. Our committment is to follow this path further expanding the opportunities for wine enthusiasts", concludes Federico Veronesi. “In a context in which wine is increasingly more styghmatized, we are determined to valorize its positive aspects. Our mission is that to promote wine culture, exhalting its beauty, history, and the deep bond with Italian traditions”, says Luca Pizzighella, general manager Signorvino.

The glass sales in 2024 registered, therefore, a significant growth, boosted by the desire of consumers not only to taste a good wine, but also to enjoy a more complete and educational experience. To reply to this trend, Signorvino consolidated over time the option of double wine glass,a choice allowing consumers to select a wine which is suitable for the entire meal or for happy hour ensuring continuity and harmony in the experience. In parallel, the selection of available labels in bars was expanded, with a range which now includes between 20 and 25 wines to be tasted by the glass. The concept at the basis is that to offer a tasting path guided by wine specialists, experts who are capable to accompany hosts in an involving and educational wine journey. Moreover, Signorvino proposes different tasting paths foreseeing the selection of three wines at the glass dedicated to specific denominations, and wine themes.

