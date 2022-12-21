Small, but significant: there is Singapore among the emerging markets for Italian wine

A small country from a geographical point of view, but definitely big from an economic one: Singapore and its vibrant cosmopolitan community - mainly made up of expats from all over the world with high spending power - represents for Italian wine an important reference market in Asia, destined to grow in the future. It is sufficient to think that, in the first 9 months 2022, our export was 17.7 million euros, +22.9% over the same period in 2021 (Istat data). And it is precisely at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore on January 8, 2023, that the “Fruits of the Vine” event will be staged, in which 400 labels produced by more than 100 of the world’s most prestigious wineries will be discovered and tasted. Italian wines will include Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, Tua Rita, Bruno Giacosa, Tenuta San Guido, Tommaso Bussola, Aldo Conterno, Gianfranco Fino, Terlano, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, and La Spinetta, among others.

Alongside the Italians are great French and international icons, such as Fourrier, Bass Phillip, Beaucastel, 00 Wines, Trotanoy, Champagne Savart, Realms Cellar and many others. During the day, visitors will not only have the opportunity to taste the wines and talk to the producers, but also to participate in six different masterclasses, one hour each, coordinated by American Master of Wine Lisa Perrotti-Brown, best sommelier in Asia and Oceania. She, along with Alberto Orienga, Asia-Pacific Manager of Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, will lead the masterclass on “Frescobaldi: betting on Tuscan wines for 700 years”. Also Perrotti-Brown, with Giovanni Frascolla, director Poggio Argentiera and Tua Rita (famous for its Supertuscans such as Redigaffi, Per Sempre and Giusto di Notri) will lead the masterclass “Iconic French Grapes Around the World”. Edouard Mouiex, third-generation owner of Établissements Jean-Pierre Moueix, will headline “Three Terroirs, Three Vintages, One Producer”, while famed French winemaker Jean-Marie Fourrier will speak firsthand on “Jean-Marie Fourrier’s Winemaking Across the Two Hemispheres”.

The event is promoted by Wine Portal, the country's leading wine distributor, which owns Aitor's Park 90, The Market Grill & Wine 90, and Basque Kitchen restaurants and wine bars, as well as digital platforms such as Grand Cru and SG Wine Mart, which offer unique wine experiences and selections for wine lovers and experts. “The wine community is thirsty for new experiences and new tastes”, says Tracy Koo, Wine Portal CEO, “We jumped at the opportunity to bring back wine and food events in attendance once restrictions were lifted last October. “Fruits of the Vine” represents our continued commitment to grow our wine community and bring even more excitement to Singapore”.

