Stock markets reward wine stocks, from Masi Agricola to Pernod Ricard

Stock exchanges are promoting wine stocks, which have reacted to the economic crisis caused by the health Pandemic starting in January 2020 up to today, by finally getting back on top, and in most cases have returned to positive ground. It is a reassuring trend that demonstrates the state of health of the economy, as well as giving confidence to recover consumption outside the home, which make wine & spirits a sector in constant growth. There are two wine companies in Italy listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, on the AIM - the list dedicated to SMEs - Masi Agricola and Italian Wine Brands, and both are in positive rebound following the challenges in 2020. Masi Agricola went from 3.2 euros per share on January 2, 2020 to 3.38 euros on June 7, 2021, a 5.6% increase. Italian Wine Brands, instead, has experienced an outstanding leap, going from 12.95 euros per share on January 2, 2020 to 32.4 euros per share on June 7, 2021, up 150.2%. We need to mention Gambero Rosso, even though it is not a winery, as it is the leading wine & food group in Italy, led by Paolo Cuccia, which fell from 0.65 euros per share on January 2, 2020 to 0.525 euros on June 7, 2021, marking a 19.2% drop. The trend has never been positive, starting from the stock being placed on the AIM at the end of 2015, since on the debut day the placement price was 1.6 euros, more than triple the current price.

Even the wine & food multinational firms listed on the foreign stock exchange, as “Affari & Finanza - La Repubblica” reported, are once again in the race. In Campari’s portfolio, which has besides Aperol that has become the king of aperitifs all over the world, brands such as Cinzano, Mondoro, Riccadonna and Champagne Lallier, immediately recovered from the tumble in March 2020, closing last year with +15.4%, increase and at the end of May, marked + 21.7% growth from January 2020. Pernod Ricard, number two producer of spirits, after Diageo, which in the wine division boasts top level brands like Perrier-Jouet and Mumm, the third best-selling Champagne in the world, as well as the Californian Kenwood, Spanish Campo Viejo, New Zealand Brancott Estate and Australian Jacob’s Creek. It took more than a year to return to growth, closing the January 2020-May 2021 period at + 4.8%.

In the US, Constellation Brands Group, which means two giants like Mondavi and Ruffino, also experienced a very similar trend to the Campari Group. It closed 2020 on a positive note, earning more than 10% from the start of the year, and 26% from the beginning of 2020, pushing Constellation Brands Group shares to an all-time high, at 240 US dollars per share. Finally, the only negative note comes from the Australian Treasury Wine Estates, the largest wine producer in the world listed on the stock exchange, with properties everywhere, Australia, New Zealand, California, Asia, South America, Europe, including Italy with two brands, Cavaliere d'Oro and Stellina di Notte. The political crisis between Australia and China has imposed duties of 175% on Australian wine production, so the performance of stock on the stock market was also catastrophic, and they lost 32.1% between January 2020 and May 2021, recovering slightly, after closing 2020 at -40%.

