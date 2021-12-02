Sustainability, research and future, interest is growing around wines from resistant vines (PIWI)

Interest and intrigue towards PIWI wines, which are produced from the so-called “resistant vines”, is growing in vineyards and the wine debate. They are the result of research and cross-sections, which net of more and more encouraging quality results, will be increasingly important. Professor Luigi Moio, producer, professor at the Federico II University of Naples and president of the OIV-Organization Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin gave a lecture on “The future of wine in the era of sustainability”, while the lecture by Fulvio Mattivi, professor at the University of Trento underlined that wines are “The same, differently”. In this context, the lecture by Professor Attilio Scienza, professor of viticulture at the University of Milan, and one of the deans of wine research worldwide reiterated that “Mestizo will save us, or rather will save viticulture”. The lectures (in the focuses) were at the center of the award ceremony at the first edition of the “National Review of PIWI wines”, held at the Edmund Mach Foundation in San Michele all’Adige, a world center of excellence in scientific research in the vineyard and in the winery.

“The first National Review of wines obtained from “PIWI” grapes represents a further, important step of the Edmund Mach Foundation towards the enhancement of resistant wines”, explained the president of the Mach Foundation, Mirco Maria Franco Cattani, “and for us, therefore, it is almost consequential to be promoters of this first National event, an activity of scientific and cultural evolution that has also seen some of our most sensitive and passionate local producers star players for years. Attention to the well-being and harmonious development of the territory which it insists upon, is the mission infused in the DNA of the Foundation, which was founded and continues to live for the farmers in the Trentino area. It has been recognized as a scientific reference element for decades also at National and International levels”.

56 companies participated in this first National Review, and 95 wines, which on November 18th were carefully evaluated by a commission composed of qualified. The 30 experts assigned a score also to the descriptive parameters of the wines present, in each of the five categories: reds, whites, oranges, sparkling wines, and semi-sparkling wines. The event, sponsored by the Vine Innovation Consortium and the PIWI International Association, aimed to promote knowledge of the new varieties through comparing wines produced with at least 95% grapes from the PIWI variety (PilzWiderstandsfähig).

Professor Mario Pezzotti, director of the Research and Innovation Center, moderated the scientific seminar, and highlighted that this initiative enhances “the theme of sustainability in viticulture, which can no longer be postponed in the immediate future. It means bringing the cultivation of vines towards the ecological transition through genetic innovation obtained from long and expensive genetic improvement programs”.

Which are best PIWI wines? The “overall winner” is Weingut Plonerhof's Solaris 2020. In the “Red Wines” category, the best is El Masut 2019 by Terre di Ger, ahead of Uranus 2019 by Le Carezze and Novello 2021 by Cantina Pizzolato. In the “White Wines” category, Solaris 2020 by Weingut Plonerhof stands out, ahead of Arconi Bianco 2020 by Terre di Ger, and, equal merit, Aromatta 2019 by Villa Persani and Vino del Passo 2020 by Lieselehof. Further, among the “Sparkling wines”, number 1 is Resiliens de Le Carline, ahead of Iris 2020 of Le Carezze, at the Santacolomba 2019 of the Cantina Sociale di Trento, tied with Oltre 2018 of Cantine Umberto Bortolotti. In the “Semi-sparkling” category, the top are, in order, Johanniter 2020 by Azienda Agricola Dellafiore Achille, Diadema 2020 by Sartori Organic Farm and the Hoppa 2020 by Cantina Pizzolato. For the “Oranges”, Julian Orange 2019 by Lieselehof, Rebellis 2019 by Giannitessari Società Agricola, and Planties Amphora 2017 by the St. Quirinus Company stand out.

