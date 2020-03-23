“Symposium”, the project to predict the shelf life of the Soave

Develop new technologies to be able to predict the shelf life of a wine, i.e. its ability to withstand the stresses of storage and transport. This is the objective of “Symposium”, the new project financed by the Veneto Region that brings together the Consorzio del Soave, the departments of Biotechnology and Informatics of the University of Verona and the Edalab company.

Compared to other initiatives more focused on the use of complex and expensive analysis techniques, “Symposium” aims to create a system of classification of the shelf life of Soave wines based on electrochemical and colorimetric analysis easily implemented in the cellar, combining these approaches with IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and artificial intelligence techniques for the development of a predictive model that can be used in the winery as an aid to the winemaker in improving production techniques aimed at increasing the shelf-life of wines, for the reduction of SO2 doses and as decision support in the market positioning of wines produced.

A very useful tool, therefore, to understand the characteristics that make Soave one of the white wines that best express itself through refinement in the bottle. In Soave, the longevity of whites began to be talked about in the early 2000s with the event “Tutti i colori del bianco”. The evolution of white wines, the tertiarisation, sometimes accompanied by elevation, is one of the most interesting oenological phenomena. This is the reason behind the research, to give the producers of Soave a new and innovative key, especially for the enhancement of the cru recently approved also by the European Community.

“The Soave Consortium is confirmed as one of the most innovation-oriented - explains the director of the Consortium Aldo Lorenzoni - we are currently following ten projects together with the Universities of Venice, Padua, and Verona, aimed at sustainable viticulture, landscape protection and innovation in the wine sector. We are working in synergy with our companies, responding to the challenges they face every day. The results will, therefore, be shared and made available so that they become the heritage of all”.

