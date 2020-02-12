TANNICO: in 2019 revenues up +36% and turnover 20.3 million euros, + 40% abroad

TANNICO, the world’s largest online wine shop of Italian wines, closed 2019 on a plus sign, as revenues are growing +36% on an annual basis, and the turnover was 20.3 million euros (it was 14.9 million euros in 2018). Through its platform, it has delivered over 1.5 million bottles to more than 100.000 customers worldwide. TANNICO was founded seven years ago and has achieved renowned leadership on the domestic market and internationally, due to its incredible growth abroad (+ 40% compared to 2018), which today represents 10% of its entire turnover. Along with its growth in the business to consumer channel - which makes up the majority of the company’s turnover - it is also worth noting the Tannico WinePlatform, created to support wine houses on technological and logistics levels to sell its products that has registered an extraordinary increase (+ 73%). And, also the Tannico.biz platform that registered +30% increase and which represents a key partner for restaurants, wine bars and hotel chains.

In addition to the positive dynamics in terms of numbers, in 2019, TANNICO launched numerous initiatives that are already proving to be quite successful. The Tannico Flying School: dedicated to the wine world; its courses are sold out until March in Milan and in Rome. The Masters Experience, exceptional tasting evenings, such as the one dedicated to Dom Pérignon - an eight-year vertical sold out on three different dates in just a few hours and the new section of the RINI VINI website, dedicated to collectors, which in a few months’ time already has thousands of rare or exclusive bottles and contributes to 3% of the total turnover.

“The exceptional growth registered in 2019 also confirms TANNICO’s leading position on the Italian as well as the foreign online wine markets, and it is important to remember the continuous evolutions of its business model, which now also boasts the Tannico Flying School and the section dedicated to rare wines”, commented Marco Magnocavallo, founder and CEO of Tannico. “I am convinced that these two new projects will also help 2020 be a year of further growth and consolidation. It will also be the year that we will see the challenge of entering the physical retail world as we will be opening two wine bars with different formats”.

