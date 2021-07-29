Tannico: with the reopening changes the cart of wine lovers, and Champagne and Brunello are growing

After the sales boom of 2020, the e-commerce channel is living a moment of consolidation, while, with the easing of the restrictions that have characterized the last year and a half, the consumption habits of Italians are still changing, as underlined by the numbers analyzed by Tannico, the main platform for the sale of Italian wines online, inside and outside the national borders. As the Government’s provisions change, so does the composition of the trolley, where the quantity of bottles per single order decreases (-17% compared to 2020), but the value increases (+20%) and the presence of “Super Premium” appellations such as Champagne (+47%), Franciacorta (+2%), Brunello di Montalcino (+12%) and Trentodoc (+23%).

These trends suggest that, with the progressive easing of restrictions and the newfound possibility of mobility by Italians, the need to stock large quantities of wine - which dominated most of 2020 - is giving way to last minute and quality shopping. There is a steady increase in the use of Tannico for online wine purchases, with a growing trend especially in some northern regions, such as Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna. Since 2019, the regional capitals of the latter two have, in fact, shown an increase in sales of +132% (Bologna) and +103% (Turin), as well as customer growth of +162% (Bologna) and +128% (Turin). To the consolidation of e-commerce and the increase in the repurchase frequency of customers, Tannico responds with the fast delivery service inaugurated in Milan, in June 2020: Tannico Express, the immediate delivery app arrived just in Bologna and Turin.

“Despite the fact that in the last year the habits and rhythms of consumption have changed often and quickly, we always try to meet the needs of our customers. With Tannico Express we want to offer an immediate service that allows to make last minute purchases, choosing from a wide range of selected products. The choice has fallen on Bologna and Turin because in the last period they have proved to be active markets, which we are sure will receive the service in the best way. The goal is to reach soon other areas of Italy”, says Marco Magnocavallo, managing director of Tannico.

