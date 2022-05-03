“Temples” of Italian wine, Muvit of Torgiano and WiMu of Barolo join together to create a network

On one hand there is the historical Muvit, the Wine Museum of Torgiano created by Giorgio and Maria Grazia Lungarotti in 1974 at Palazzo Graziani-Baglioni, the first and pioneering project in Italy of a museum dedicated to the culture and civilization of wine which, with its more than 3,500 artifacts which tell 5,000 years of history of wine, represents the Italian model par excellence for the quality of its artistic collections (elected “the best in Italy” by “The New York Times”, editor’s note); on the other hand, the futuristic WiMu, the Wine Museum designed at Falletti Castle in Barolo by the visionary eye of Swiss architect François Confino, inaugurated in 2010 in order to offer visitors a multisensorial and immersive experience in an extremely modern interpretation of the world of wine. From the vineyards of Umbria to those of Langhe, in a sign of the culture and civilization of wine that they preserve and spread, the two “temples” of Italian wine tourism sign a “Friendship Pact”, on May 7 in Barolo during the “National Day of Wine and Oil Culture”, with the goal of stimulating the mutual cultural, social, tourist and economic growth.

It will be a pact “between Museums dealing with wine and we are proud this will happen with Muvit in Torgiano - explains the president of Barolo & Castles Foundation, Claudio Bogetti - we are confident this new bond will bring important results not only for our museums, but also for the Municipalities of Barolo and Torgiano with their respective territories, organizing and promoting activities in synergy in order to promote wine tourism in an ideal path which will join Piedmont and Umbria”. “A Pact born from the will to create a connection, a network among wine museums that represent not only a production area, but above all an opening on the culture and civilization of vine and wine - underlines the deputy director of Fondazione Lungarotti, Teresa Severini - in our diversity of history, installations and ways of communicating, we are happy today to start this mutual collaboration with Barolo and I hope this is just the beginning of a much wider path, that can also involve important international realities in a formula that we should try to systematize. Making a friendship means, first of all, to put ourselves at each other’s service in order to promote and valorize the culture of wine in its widest meaning, also talking about environment, landscape, wine tourism and all the subjects related to viticulture”.

The “twinning” between the two Italian museums will take place in the closing ceremony of the WiMu's tenth anniversary, in collaboration with the CRC Foundation, whose celebrations between 2020 and 2021 have been conditioned by the pandemic, at the Temple of the Oenotourist and will be accompanied by the round table “Wine Museums and Territorial Promotion between History, culture and innovation” with the participation of Claudio Bogetti, president of Barolo & Castles Foundation, Alessandra Muratore, director of WiMu, Teresa Severini, deputy director of Lungarotti Foundation, and Gemma Zaganelli, art historian of Lungarotti Foundation. The debate, moderated by Tiziano Gaia, will also feature as guests Edoardo Accattino, curator of the Palazzo Barolo collections, Roberto Cerrato, director of the UNESCO Site Paesaggi Vitivinicoli di Langhe-Roero e Monferrato, and Pietro Ratti of the Renato Ratti Museum of Barolo and Wines in La Morra, with Francesco Cappello, vice president of the Crc Foundation and the mayor of Barolo, Renata Bianco.

