Tenuta di Biserno (Antinori family) still grows in Bibbona, with Villa Caprareccia

The Biserno estate, which brought together the brothers Piero, Lodovico (who is honorary president) and Ilaria Antinori in the wine project, founded together with the partner Umberto Mannoni and today led by Ilaria’s son, Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi, with the heart in Bibbona, a stone’s throw from Bolgheri, where world-class wines such as Biserno or Pino di Biserno are born, is still growing, without losing its connotation of “boutique winery”.

With an investment (around 5 million euros, ed) the estate acquired Villa Caprareccia, “practically bordering Biserno”, Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi explains to WineNews: it is 30 hectares of land, 15 of which are already real estate assets including a farmhouse, restaurant and above all the cellar which, “after the mainly aesthetic renovations that we will carry out as soon as possible, will become the cellar dedicated to the production of Biserno only, a project we had in mind for some time. It was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up because these are very rare lands, similar to Tenuta di Biserno’s best terroirs. We wanted to strengthen the company’s future thinking with this purchase, the second in two years, without losing its nature as a small Chateau. In fact, we are and will remain a small company, but with the ability to respond to the growing demand for our wines from many markets around the world”, Marzichi Lenzi tells WineNews.

With this new acquisition, the Biserno Estate reaches 100 hectares of vineyards, divided into three different areas: the historical part, cultivated with Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, is responsible for the production of the prestigious Biserno and the equally renowned Pino di Biserno. Further down is Tenuta Campo di Sasso, where Vermentino Occhione and the highly successful red Insoglio del Cinghiale are born, then Tenuta Collemezzano, the last acquisition before Villa Caprareccia, 15 hectares of vineyards, from which new labels will be born in a few years.

Currently, the company led by Marzichi Lenzi produces 500,000 bottles per year for a turnover of 12 million euros, with 25% in Italy and 75% abroad, exclusively through the Horeca channel. At the helm of the oenological part is Helena Lindberg, born in Moheda, Sweden, but the Biserno Estate is also one of the few wineries that enjoy the counsel of the oenologist n. 1 in the world, Michel Rolland, who wanted the wines (together with those produced in Montefalco by Caprai) in his event “Le Primeurs Étoiles” at Château La Dominique, staged in Bordeaux in recent weeks, during the days of the “Semaine des Primeurs”.

Copyright © 2000/2023