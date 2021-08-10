Terra Alpina, the mountain wine of Italy, France, Switzerland and Austria, by Alois Lageder

On either side of the Alps, political, regional or national borders do not matter much. What matters is that the grapes cultivated in the mountains between Italy, France, Switzerland and Austria, which are native and International varieties, are used together to make wines that are the quintessence of European offshore winemaking. The idea comes from Helena and Clemens Lageder, the newest generation at the helm of Tenuta Alois Lageder, an Alto Adige wine brand that has launched the Terra Alpina project. There are two wines, Terra Alpina Bianco, a blend of Chardonnay, Muller Thurgau, Garganega, Welschriesling and Pinot Grigio grapes, and Terra Alpina Rosso, a meeting in the bottle of Schiava, Carignan, Grenache del Rousillon, Lagrein and Merlot grapes.

“The variety and contrasts we can play with is impressive, thanks to the mountain landscape and the way it ultimately affects the wines. It is normal procedure in South Tyrol and in other Alpine wine regions, so we wanted to connect them with Terra Alpina. We have deliberately focused on the mountain terroir, whether in Italy, France, Switzerland or Austria”, Helena and Clemens Lageder commented.

It is an innovative project and the original wines are designed for the free spirited consumer open to new experiences. The labels, designed by the Swiss illustrator, Daniel Müller, are definitely modern and evocative. They represent, in a stylized and humorous form, a lynx and an owl, both endangered Alpine animals. “Animals know no borders, they move freely between the countries of the Alpine region. We have thought of doing something similar with the two new Terra Alpina wines. What connects them is neither the political nor the regional borders, but rather the terroir”, emphasized Helena Lageder, while Clemens Lageder commented that “the buying habits and places of purchase have changed, therefore during the period when we were limited in moving, we liked the idea of letting people ​​be able to virtually cross the borders drinking a bottle of wine”.

Copyright © 2000/2021