Terra Moretti is 100% Italian again, in the hands of the Moretti family, as Nuo Capital has left

Terra Moretti is 100% Italian again and in the hands of the Moretti family. A note from the Terra Moretti group explained that, “after 6 years of solid and fruitful collaboration, the partnership between the Moretti family and the Cheng Pao family of Hong Kong has come to an end”, and Nuo Capital S.a. has left the share capital of Terra Moretti Distribuzione, a subsidiary of Terra Moretti Holding, and has sold its shares (equal to 30%) to the Moretti family”. The Terra Moretti Group includes wineries such as Bellavista and Contadi Castaldi in Franciacorta, Petra in Suvereto, Teruzzi in San Gimignano and Sella and Mosca in Sardinia. It is led by the Moretti family, together with CEO Massimo Tuzzi, counting over 1.154 hectares of vineyards, and it closed 2022 with a turnover of 84 million euros (a net increase compared to the 53 million euros in 2020, ed.).

“When Nuo entered”, Massimo Tuzzi, CEO of the Holding Terra Moretti, stated, “the Group was able to extend its wine heritage and undertake an important path of process management, which continues today and represents a decisive element for our growth”. “An important chapter has closed for Nuo”, Tommaso Paoli, CEO of Nuo Capital continued, “Terra Moretti Vino marked our debut in the Italian industry, especially in reference to the luxury segment of the wine sector, an experience that today represents great value for our business. We wish Vittorio Moretti, Francesca Moretti and Massimo Tuzzi all the success they deserve”.

Thus begins a new phase for the wine division (led by Francesca Moretti) of the galaxy founded by Vittorio Moretti, Terra Moretti Holding (which also includes the building sector, and luxury hospitality with Albereta in Franciacorta, and L’Andana in Castiglion della Pescaia, in Maremma, which also houses Enrico Bartolini’s starred restaurant, La Trattoria Enrico Bartolini).

