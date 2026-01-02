Thanks President Mattarella for having talked about “food and wine culture” in his message

“We were a society with a low level of education and high emigration rates. We have become one of the strongest countries in manufacturing and exports, capable of showcasing the genius of creativity in countless sectors. We are admired worldwide for our lifestyles, the beauty of our landscapes, and the artistic treasures we safeguard. For our food and wine culture, which has become part of international heritage”. This is just one of the passages from the end of year message delivered by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who, on December 31st, live on TV to Italians - nearly 11 million, with a 70% audience share) - leafed through “an imaginary album of the Republic history, as one sometimes does when gathered with family”, because in 2026 we celebrate the anniversary No. 80 of its birth, offered a true excursus of our country achievements - from women suffrage to the drafting of the Italian Constitution, from the birth of Europe to the Euro, from agrarian reform to the Housing Plan, from the Statute of Workers to the establishment of the healthcare and welfare systems, from the economic miracle to the contribution of culture, art, cinema, literature, music, and public service entrusted to Rai, from massacres and terrorism to Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino fight against the mafia, from peacekeeping missions to sports that will continue to bring us joy with the Milan-Cortina Olympics and the Italian anthem resounding - all fundamental to our identity, inviting, above all, young people to defend and carry forward “this success story in the world”. Words that today make us say, “thank you, President!” because it is the first time, to our knowledge, that food and wine as culture have been mentioned on such an important occasion, in a speech by a President of the Republic.

It is a recognition of a key sector in Italy, such as that of agri-food, worth 700 billion euros, i.e. 15% of the national economy overall, and which (awaiting the latest 2025 Istat data analyzed by WineNews) in 2024 recorded its all-time export record, with over 69 billion euros, and wine representing the leading item at 8.1 billion euros, contributing more than 45 billion euros annually to the country and generating added value of 17.4 billion euros, equal to 1.1% of Gdp, thanks to more than 300,000 companies and as many jobs across the supply chain and related industries. And, a sector that, in 2025, saw Italian Cooking recognized as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. Beautiful and fundamental words from President Sergio Mattarella, following those pronounced at the “Forum of Oil and Wine Culture” No. 44 in March 2025 in Rome, promoted by Franco Maria Ricci, “a life for Italian wine” and for spreading its culture, at the helm of Bibenda & Fondazione Italiana Sommelier (Fis), now one of the largest centers in the world, marked by Mattarella presence at the Rome Cavalieri, headquarters of Italian sommeliers. And, on that occasion, too, the message carried symbolic weight, pointing the way - to institutions, fairs, consortia, companies, and those involved in communication, ed - toward ensuring that wine is communicated first and foremost as an element belonging to Italian culture, the most faithful companion to our cuisine at the table, which is conviviality and sharing, and which together represent a true “medium” to tell the world about the beauty of our country, for the ties it has with history, nature, culture, and communities. “You are part of what Italy today can offer with its excellences - said Mattarella to the audience of producers and sector representatives - a testimony to the vitality of its civil society and productive forces, and institutions must stand by your efforts and your work. Thank you for what you have done and continue to do to enhance Italy presence in the world”.

A 2025 “which was not easy. We are all well aware of the reasons and, as always, we hope for better times. Our expectation is above all directed toward peace”, said President Mattarella, underlining that “peace, in reality, is a way of thinking: living together with others, respecting them, without seeking to impose one will, interests, or dominance. This way of thinking, this mindset, begins in everyday life. It concerns every sphere: international, internal to individual states, to every community, large or small. For every people, it begins with its national dimension”. For this reason, “when faced with the question: “what can I do?” - said Mattarella - we must remove the fatalistic sense of helplessness which risks oppressing each of us. The affirmation of freedom, the construction of peace are in the founding act of our Republic, which expresses the will to build the future together, through dialogue. It represents the responsibility of being citizens. In the coming year, we will commemorate the Republic anniversary No. 80. Eighty years are few when seen through the lens of great history, but they have been decades of deep meaning”. The Italy of the Republic, said President Mattarella, “is a story of success in the world. We can and must be proud of it. We can because this story is the result of sacrifice, commitment, and participation by many generations of Italians. Each one has placed their tile in that mosaic. In every home, in every family, there is a story to tell. Reflecting on what we have achieved together is the premise for looking to the future with confidence and renewed common commitment. Awareness of this history can give us strength to face the challenges and pitfalls of our time with serenity”.

