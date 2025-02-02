Export of Italian wine down: 5.7 billion euros in September 2025 (-2.2%)

The trend reversal did not occur, but, instead, there was an acceleration of the negative trend compared to 2024, which was nonetheless a record year. Italian wine exports worldwide slowed again, as shown by Istat data analyzed by WineNews and updated until September 2025, which compared to the first 9 months of 2024, deliver a negative verdict of -2.2% in value (down from -1.9% in August), at 5.7 billion euros, although volumes recovered significantly, while still remaining in negative territory (-0.9% compared to -2.9% recorded until August) at 1.5 billion liters, an evidence that prices are falling. Compared to September 2024, the data of the same month in 2025 shows a decrease of -9.6%, down to 659.5 million euros.

As always, the biggest impact comes from the United States, Italy top wine trade partner, with 133.2 million euros in September 2025 compared to 153.1 million euros in September 2024: -13% month-on-month (even if better than August -30.1% compared to August 2024) for a total export in value, which, over 9 months, totaled 1.35 billion euros (-4.1% compared to the same period in 2024). In volume, the U.S. accounted for 256.8 million liters (-2.29%) from January to September 2025, a data stable from the previous report.

Germany, the world second-largest importer of Italian wine and the leading European market, brings positive news: the market is worth 843.1 million euros (+2.1%) until September 2025, thanks to an excellent performance in the last month. The UK, however, shows more negative news: 587.6 million euros in value (-2.3%), though slightly better than August (-2.5%). Sharp slowdown of Canada, which until August was one of the positive surprises of 2025 for Italian wine, helped by cool relations with the neighboring U.S. But, the “Land of Maple Trees”, from +11.3% up to August 2025 (on a yearly base compared to 2025), dropped to -5.25% in September, at 318.1 million euros. Switzerland also fell to 275.4 million euros (-4.2%), accelerating its negative trend, unlike France, which continues to increase purchases of Italian wine with 235.5 million euros (+4.4%), as the Netherlands do at 185.5 million euros (+8.6%), marking a significant jump in September 2025. Net slowdown of Belgium which from near parity in August, passes to -4.1% in September, totaling 158.7 million euros. Sweden goes positive (+6.5%) at 142.9 million euros, while Japan, Italy top Asian market, at 134.2 million euros, continues its decline (-8%). Russia shows a dramatic drop compared to 2024, at 134.3 million euros (-29%), and Austria slips to 109.3 million euros, at -7.7% in the nine-month comparison between 2024 and 2025. Australia remains positive at 56.2 million euros (+1.3%), while China loss remains high compared to 2024 (-24.4%), with imports of Italian wine stopped at 46.8 million euros. Among the main Asian markets, the only slight improvement comes from South Korea (+0.6%) at 37.3 million euros. Compared to August, also Brazil drops, the great promise (though still struggling to take off) of Mercosur, essentially repeating 2024 figures with a slight positive change reaching 31.3 million euros.

Difficulties of Italian wine continue in international markets. If the overall figure worsens compared to August, sounding yet another alarm bell, the data in volume, in recovery, however, reveals that prices are being lowered to meet weaker demand. While there are some positive signals from Germany, France, and the Netherlands, with the U.S. performing better than in August, though still negative compared to 2024, it is far from enough. The Canadian data is also concerning, as Italy lost about 44 million euros in exports in September alone compared to the same month in 2024. All this comes with an abundant 2025 harvest for Italian wine and growing stocks in wineries, in contrast to declining consumption.

