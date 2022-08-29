The Barolo vineyards are the most expensive in Italy, then Brunello, Bolgheri and Conegliano Valdobbiadene

The most expensive vineyards in Italy are still that of Nebbiolo of Langa, destined for the production of Barolo, quoted, according to the data from Crea updated in 2020, between 200,000 euros and 1 million and a half euros for the hectare, compared to a noticeably more affordable average in Piedmont: 73,000 euro for the hectare, considered as well the peaks with 3 millions of euro for hectare for the most important cru of Barolo and Barbaresco, as revealing the analysis of Tecnocasa for “Il Sole 24 Ore”, taking in consideration also the quotations from WineNews, as a source. It is mainly the wine companies already present in the area who buy it, but if you move away from the more prized areas, the interest and requests also come from abroad: above all, Northern Europe, England, and Switzerland.

Staying with the quotations of Crea, the average price of the vineyard in Veneto is decisively more expensive: 139,000 euros per hectare. Although with noticeably inferior peaks, touched by the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore vineyards, on sale, according to WineNews estimates, between 350,000 and 500,000 euros per hectare, but also those of the Asolo hills are going strong: 250,000-380,000 euros per hectare. Valpolicella prices are lower, ranging from 100,000 euros in the lowland to 180-200,000 euros per hectare in the classic area. In Tuscany, on the other hand, a hectare of vineyards in Brunello di Montalcino costs between 250,000 and 700,000 euros, with much higher peaks, capable of even exceeding 2 million euros. Important quotations also in Bolgheri (200-400,000 euros per hectare) and in the Chianti Classico area, where the range is between 90-150,000 euros per hectare in the province of Siena and 110-160,000 euros per hectare in the province of Florence.

In the rest of Italy, in Lombardia, the average for the hectare of vines is 58,000 euros, with the deals that mainly concern the Oltrepò Pavese, with prices ranging from 40,000 to 60,000 euros per hectare and Franciacorta, where the quotations start from 200,000 per hectare to reach much higher prices. The vineyard market is also interesting in Lazio, where, according to WineNews quotations, the most precious vineyards are those of the Castelli Romani, which change hands for 80-100,000 euros per hectare. The South of the Region is also in turmoil, where Cesanese del Piglio is produced, and where a vineyard hectare can be worth between 70,000 and 100,000 euros per hectare. And again, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia it goes from 40,000 to 90,000 euros per hectare in the Colli Orientali, while in the Collio it takes between 45,000 and 120,000 euros for one hectare of vines. In Umbria, the prices for the Sagrantino di Montefalco vineyards range from 35,000 to 45,000 euros, in the Marche the range for a hectare of Verdicchio vineyard in the Matelica area is between 25,000 and 45,000 euros per hectare. Quotations between 22,000 and 60,000 euros per hectare in the Doc d’Abruzzo, prices between 25,000 and 60,000 euros per hectare in Irpinia, more accessible the Vulture: 22-40,000 euros per hectare. Finally, the islands, with Etna, confirming itself as the most prestigious and quoted territory in Sicily (37-75,000 euros per hectare), while Ogliastra, in Sardinia, is by far the most affordable area: one hectare of Cannonau costs between 11,000 and 15,000 euros.

