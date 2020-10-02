The beauty and the goodness of made in Italy, in the bottle: the Tancredi 2016 of Donnafugata by D&G

The partnership between two excellences of the good and beauty of Made in Italy, such as the Sicilian wine brand Donnafugata, the Rallo family winery, led by Antonio and Josè Rallo, and the high fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, is enriched with a new chapter: after the “Rosa”, sartorial wine, in every respect, obviously rosé, son of two symbols of Sicilian viticulture such as Nerello Mascalese and Nocera (launched in mid-May and sold out in a week, ed), here is the limited and numbered edition of Tancredi 2016. Inspired by the homonymous character of “The Leopard”, Tancredi stands out with a packaging that combines tradition and modernity. The gold, blue and baroque-inspired lines recall the prestige of the aristocracy, while the red, green and geometries evoke the revolutionary values that established themselves in Sicily after the unification of Italy.

With 8,013 bottles, rigorously numbered and branded Dolce & Gabbana, this limited edition of Tancredi is a blend of the two original varieties with which it has been produced since 1990, namely Nero d’Avola and Cabernet Sauvignon, with the contribution of Tannat. Produced in Contessa Entellina’s estate, after a long bottle aging, the special edition stands out, as told by the international fashion label's press release, for its enveloping Mediterranean personality, fruity, balsamic and spicy aromas, which make Tancredi (available on Dolce & Gabbana's online shop) irrefutably Sicilian.

