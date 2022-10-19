The beauty of wine: lots of Italy in “The World Best Vineyards” 2022 (positions from 51 to 100)

The value of a wine is also made by the beauty of its terroir, and that of the winery where it is born. And so, waiting for the “Best of The Best”, which will be unveiled on October 26, were announced today, with a short clip on Youtube, the position from No. 51 to No. 100 of “The World Best Vineyards”, the ranking of the most beautiful wineries in the world.

A half of the ranking that sees Italy in the spotlight, and already up sharply on the 2021 edition, when there were four Italian wineries, with Antinori at No. 6, and again Ferrari at No. 61, Ceretto at No. 73 and Gaja at No. 83. Because there are already six Italian wineries on this second half of the list, with the confirmations of Piedmont's Ceretto and Gaja, which rise to positions No. 62 and No. 65, respectively, and, with the new entries of such griffes as Villa Sandi, at No. 70, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe at No. 74, Marchesi di Barolo at No. 90 and Tenuta San Leonardo at No. 97.

