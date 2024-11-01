The best Merlots of the world by Wine-Searcher: in the top 10, Italy with seven labels prevails

As everyone knows, Italy is the queen of native vines, a heritage which is appreciated all over the world, and we have to be proud of it: there is a huge number of wines obtained by the very rich variety of the country, which is capable of embracing at least 600 grape varieties in production. But, the Italy of the wine does not live only on native varieties, because since the beginning, also the international varieties find fertile ground, and are capable of standing out in the world, reaching the maximum levels, thanks to the ideas and to the work of producers. An example can be found in the wines produced with Merlot grape variety, originating from Gironde (France), but spread internationally, and capable of finding some of its maximum expressions in different Italian territories: Wine-Searcher “certifies that”, lining up the best labels of “The World’s Best Merlot of 2024”, which collects the points of a wide orchestra of wine critics, including influential and prestigious Robert Parker and Jancis Robinson. In the Top 10, there are even seven Italian wines, and among these, six come from Tuscany, the homeland of Sangiovese, but capable of expressing very high-quality also with other grape varieties, firstly with Merlot.

Petrus (97 points, 4,208 dollars) is ranked first, it is the “king” of Pomerol, among the symbols of Bordeaux, and the excellence of the France of wine in the world, Masseto (96 points, 1,028 dollars) is ranked second, a pure Merlot, and a wine of absolute worship originating from Bolgheri terroir, a wine jewel belonging to Gruppo Frescobaldi; Le Pin, another Made in France excellence completes the podium. It is a “masterpiece” from Pomerol (96 points, 3,717 dollars). Italy returns to fourth place with Castello di Ama, an important label in the heart of Chianti Classico, managed by Lorenza Sebasti and Marco Pallanti. She is also the wine producer of L’Apparita Toscana Igt, (95 points, 222 dollars), whose first year dates back to 1985. It is a Merlot, originating from the vine which gives the name; fifth place remains in Chianti Classico with La Ricolma Merlot Toscana Igt from San Giusto a Rentennano (95 points, 227 dollars), a historical reality owned by Martini di Cigala family since 1914. For No. 6 position, we move to the Tuscan coastline with Redigaffi di Tua Rita (95 points, 236 dollars), a pure Merlot, aged in oak barrel for eighteen or twenty months, basing on the characteristics of the vintage, which is named after a small stream near the property, a label representing a “cult wine” of the winery guided by Simena Bisti, together with her husband Stefano Frascolla. Roberta’s Reserve di Kapcsandy Family Winery is ranked seventh: we are in Napa Valley, the most prestigious area for wine production in the USA (96 points, 425 dollars). Tuscany is the key player of No. 8 position thanks to Messorio (95 points, 236 dollars), “cult wine” (first year, 1994) produced by Le Macchiole by Cinzia Merli, one of the top players of Bolgheri, and among the pioneering wineries of the zone. Friuli-Venezia Giulia makes his entrance at No. 9 position with Buri Colli Orientali of Miani Merlot (96 points, 258 dollars), a small jewel-winery founded by Enzo Pontoni in 1985. The top 10 (94 points, 102 dollars) is completed by Galatrona (Valdarno di Sopra Doc), the flagship wine of Petrolo, a winery with its headquarters in Bucine and guided by Luca Sanjust, third generation of Bazzocchi-Sanjust family: a wine produced for the first time with vintage 1994, a pure Merlot whose grapes come from Galatrona-Feriale vineyard.

