The bigs of Italian wine: the wineries invoicing more than 100 million euros are 27 (in 14 over 200)

Giant Cantine Riunite & Civ leads still another time for turnover with 676.6 million euros in 2024, of which 428 attributable to the controlled Gruppo Italiano Vini – Giv in front of Argea with 464.2 million euros in front of another big, however listed on the stock exchange such as Italian Wine Brands with 401.9 million euros. To follow, here is another cooperative giant Caviro with 385.2 million euros of turnover, and, then, Marchesi Antinori, first private reality of Italian wine with 262.5 million euros of turnover regarding only wine core business, and with 3,350 vineyard hectares: it is the “Top 5” of Italian wineries invoicing more than 100 million euros, a restricted club made up of only 27 realities ordered by journalist Anna Di Martino, in her habitual survey about the turnovers of Italian wineries in anticipation published by “Corriere della Sera”, in the last days (and, which, insert “L’Economia” will publish in the next months, ed). 27 wineries which are worth over 6 billion euros of turnover by themselves (41% of Italian wine total, estimated in 2024 at 14.5 billion euros), and 3.8 billion euros of export (47.5% out of 8.1 total billion).

An edition, that of the analysis about 2024 turnovers, which explains also the growth of the weight of cooperatives: 12 those in clubs out of 27, one more compared to last year with a turnover of 2.9 billion, and 1.5 billion of exports. To follow, at No. 6 of the classification, here is Cavit from Trentino with 253.3 million euros, in front of La Marca with 251 at No. 7, and then, to group Herita Marzotto Wine Estates (former Santa Margherita, ed) of family Marzotto with 248.2 million euros, in front of Fratelli Martini with 233, and Collis Veneto Wine Group at 219.3 million euros. Still, over 200 million, here is Gruppo Mezzacorona at 212.4 million euros, Zonin 1821 at 209.3, Terre Cevico at 206.2, and Mack & Schuhle Italia at 205.6 million euros.

Under the threshold of 200 million, in order, Mionetto (180.9 million euros), Piccini (179), ViVo Cantine (178,2), and, still Marchesi Frescobaldi at 165, Cantina di Conegliano (149.8), Cantine Ermes (142.7), Gruppo Lunelli (138.5), Schenk Italian Wineries (134.3), Villa Sandi (132), Cadis 1898 (129.1), Vignaioli Veneto Friulani (109.5), Serena Wines (106.3), and Ruffino Group (105 million euros).

