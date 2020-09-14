The celebration of the past, for a great future: the Ferrari bubbles for the Ferrari of Maranello

1.000 Formula 1 Grand Prix races (with the one of yesterday, the first one in the Mugello circuit), 238 won, with 16 titles for the best manufacturer won, and a “red tide” of fans all over the world: if Ferrari in Maranello today doesn't shine, its history is a sparkling red lightning that has marked that of F1 and world motor racing in general. And in a Florence tinged with red, between Palazzo Vecchio and Piazza della Signoria, Saturday, September 12, to celebrate the thousandth race of the “Cavallino Rampante” in the most important car championship in the world, in a synergy between absolute excellence of Made in Italy loved in the world, Ferrari was obviously toasted, that is with the bubbles of the Trentodoc's reference winery, of the Lunelli family. Remembering, perhaps, the historic meeting, in its own way, between Enzo Ferrari, the creator of the red dream, and Gino Lunelli, patriarch of the Ferrari cellars, or the toasts on the podium with champions like Gilles Villeneuve, among the most beloved of all time. With a toast to Ferrari, Ferrari's name, who wants to be a good omen, hoping that the Prancing Horse of Maranello will soon return to excel on the circuits of the world, as it happens today to the great Italian wine, despite the many difficulties of these times.

