“The fact does not exist”: Mezzacorona acquitted of alleged money laundering in Sicily

“The fact does not exist”. The sentence of the Judge of the Preliminary Hearing of the Court of Trento has finally put the word “end” to the case that unjustly involved the Mezzacorona Group, one of the most virtuous Italian and Trentino wine cooperative companies. The Group was entangled in a case of recycling to purchase Sicilian companies of the Group (under the brand Feudo Arancio, ed.) in the early 2000s, which later proved, as Mezzacorona Group had always maintained, to be completely unfounded. The Group and all the defendants, therefore, have been completely acquitted.

“The Mezzacorona Group”, explained an official note, “has announced today, in relation to the criminal proceedings concerning the alleged implementation of recycling conduct regarding the purchase of Sicilian companies in the years 2000/2003 of the Group itself, that the Judge of the Preliminary Hearing of the Court of Trento pronounced a sentence to not proceed because the fact does not exist. The Mezzacorona Group acknowledges this sentence and is fully satisfied, convinced, as it has always been, of its absolute transparency, correctness and integrity of its actions”, explained a note from the Group led by Luca Rigotti. Throughout the years, thanks to the strength of its work and its brand, it has however achieved, despite everything, record results, confirmed in its latest 2021 balance sheet (closed in July 2021), at 196.6 million euros (+ 1.5% compared to 2020), net profit of 3.2 million euros (+ 32.5% compared to 2020), contribution value over 67.5 million euros paid to shareholders, and a very high hectare value, on average 18.799 euros. These are definitely excellent results that are accompanied by an increase in consolidated assets, which has grown from 101 to 104.2 million euros; this figure highlights the great equity and financial solidity of the Mezzacorona Group, which at the close of the financial statements as of July 1, 2021, counted 487 collaborators.

