The Ferrari jeroboams who celebrated the podiums of Formula 1 under the hammer for Ukraine

The Formula 1 circus warms up its engines, with the 2022 season approaching and the first Grand Prix, that of Bahrain, on March 20. The climate, however, even in the world of motor racing, is far from normality. The war in Ukraine had repercussions at all levels: first the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix, then the cancellation of the agreement between the Fia and Russian TV, and finally the lay of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin by the American team Haas. Hard choices, but which certainly did not stop the race for solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The most beautiful initiative is signed by Ferrari Trento, the Lunelli family brand and the official toast of Formula 1, which has decided to put up for auction on “F1 Authentics”, the official memorabilia site of the circuit, the “Ferrari F1 Podium Jeroboam” autographed by the winning drivers. Until March 23, the three jeroboams signed by the winners of the Portuguese Grand Prix will go under the virtual hammer (Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas), Spain (Lewis HAMILTON; Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas) and Austria (Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas) of the season 2021, while the bottles of the podium of Hungary, Belgium and Brazil will instead be available from March 20 to 30, with the proceeds that will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Ukraine emergency.

Copyright © 2000/2022