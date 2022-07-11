The first Amarone wines on Place de Bordeaux are Allegrini’s “La Poja” and “Fieramonte”

Only the Valpolicella wines, among the great Italian productions, were missing on Place de Bordeaux. The Place is the distribution system that includes Chateaux, négociants and wine merchants from all over the world, and where marketing Bordeaux wines has been based since the seventeenth century. It has always been an absolutely privileged channel, which however, in the last few years has welcomed many Italian wines, as they are now fully aware that Italy’s top quality wines share the same quotas on the market as the great French wines do. The great brands of Amarone have now reached this summit and include, first of all Allegrini’s two crus, La Poja 2017 and Fieramonte 2015, which will land on Place de Bordeaux for the September campaign. The two wines will be distributed all over the world, except for the Italian, Canadian and USA markets, which account for 80% of Allegrini’s global distribution.

Timothée Moreau (Bureau des Grands Vins), is directing the operation. He is the same person who recently brought the wines from the historic winery in Calamandrana, I Sodi di S. Niccolò 2018 of Castellare di Castellina and the first Barolo (and first Piedmont wine), Michele Chiarlo's Barolo Cerequio 2018, to the French distribution network. Barolo di Parusso closely followed these two, which, using four négociants (CVBG, Duclot, Ginestet and Joanne), and collaborating with the historic courtier, Excellence Vin, will be distributed worldwide, except for some European countries (Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, United Kingdom, Norway, Austria, France and Sweden).

The doors of Place de Bordeaux had already opened to Italian wine in 2008, as we mentioned, when 15 prestigious négociants decided to distribute the legendary Masseto, vintage 2006, the world over (except for Italy, USA and Canada), as well as adding the Estate’s number two wine, Massetino. Then, Ornellaia, Ornellaia Bianco, Serre Nuove, Le Volte and Poggio alle Gazze, exclusively for Asia, the Arab Emirates, Africa and South America, also went to Place de Bordeaux. In addition to these, Solaia, and, in smaller quantities, also Tignanello and the Antinori family’s Cervaro della Sala, plus three more iconic Tuscan wines, such as Colore by Bibi Graetz, Galatrona di Petrolo, the company symbol of Val d'Arno di Sopra, by Luca Sanjust and Caiarossa.

In 2019, it was the first Brunello di Montalcino’s turn, with the wines of Luce della Vite, the Frescobaldi brand that acts as an umbrella for Luce, Lucente and Luce Brunello di Montalcino, distributed in Asia, Africa and the Middle East (except for Japan ), from 11 Bordeaux négociants. Finally, just to mention some of the top Italian wines on Place de Bordeaux, the debut of the first Etna Rosso wine, by Giovanni Rosso, and the historic Barolo wine, represented by five of the most renowned négociants - Joanne, Diva, Barriere Frères, Louis Vialard and Ld. The Place now has 75 wines from eight different countries. Thirty-five percent of the total comes from Italy, 28% from the US and 12% from French regions other than Bordeaux.

Copyright © 2000/2022