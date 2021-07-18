The first label in augmented reality for the first century of life: the choice of Varvaglione1921

The first label in augmented reality to celebrate the first century of life: is the path chosen by Varvaglione1921, one of the oldest winery in Apulia and always owned by the Varvaglione family. That, for its centenary, wanted a very modern label, able to mix technology and art, for their Masseria Pizzariello, what for the company led by Cosimo and Maria Teresa Varvaglione with their children Marzia, Angelo and Francesca, represents the “wine of the future”, a blend of Primitivo and Negroamaro, with a small percentage of Aglianico. To create it were Frankie Caradonna, Art Director of the project, and Lucia Emanuela Curzi, Creative Director & Illustrator, who were ispired by aromas, colors and the fauna living in the territories where the grapes are grown. They created an illustration entirely hand-drawn and created every single element of the composition with a mixed technique of watercolors, ink and pastels, then animated in the space in the augmented reality space by combining two-dimensional workings to three-dimensional reconstructions. But to celebrate 100 years and also the historical bond with the city of Taranto, tying as often happens the good of wine to the beauty of art, Varvaglione has also created a photo book signed by the international renowned photographer, Dirk Vogel, famous for his shots in the world of fashion, whothrough the lens of his camera has captured faces, moments, places that tell the world of the company. “ Being able to tell one hundred years of history - says Cosimo Varvaglione - is a privilege and a deep emotion. I look at what has been done by my grandfather and my father with the emotion of remembering and I am even more proud to be able to observe how much we are continuing to build with the strength of a team in which I have seen my children grow up and they are the future of this family business”.

