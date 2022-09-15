The “Grandi Marchi” wine producers restarted in Canada, where Italian wine is skyrocketing

Data on Italian wine exports to Canada, registered in 2021 and 2022 are promising for Italian wine companies. They also are reinforced by data of the first half of 2022, where imports were over 134 million euros, marking + 26.7% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Therefore, the North American Country seems to have easily absorbed the challenges related to Covid. Canadian consumers have continued to show very high appreciation for Italian wine’s premium productions. There could not have been a better market than Canada to restart the new season of the Grandi Marchi Institute, led by Piero Mastroberardino, in collaboration with IEM, headed by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino. The Institute counts 18 of the most prestigious names in Italian wine (Alois Lageder, Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Estates, Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d’Orcia Estate, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, San Guido Estate and Umani Ronchi). They were the stars of the event and gala dinner organized (the first of this size after the Pandemic) by SAQ, the group that holds the monopoly and manages the distribution of alcohol throughout the entire province of Quebec, for its top clients in Montreal. Furthermore, the Masterclass “Discover the Iconic Wines of Grandi Marchi”, an overview of the Istituto Grandi Marchi and its activities in Canada, held in Toronto and chaired by Michael Fagan, actually attracted double the expected participants.

