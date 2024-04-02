The Italia del Vino Consortium continues to expand with Roberta Corrà

A total turnover of more than 1.5 billion euros and 15% share of the sector’s exports for the 25 leading Italian wine companies members of the Italian Wine Consortium (Angelini Estates, Banfi, Bisol, Cà Maiol, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini, Gruppo Mezzacorona, Le Monde, Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Mesa, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, Sartori di Verona, Tenimenti Leone, Terre de La Custodia, Terredora di Paolo, Torrevento, Zaccagnini and Zonin1821, and now also Le Monde, founded in 1970 and subsequently taken over by the entrepreneur, Alex Maccan, representing one of the top territories of Italian viticulture, Friuli Venezia Giulia). They have established the strategies and programmed lines for the next three years, from now until 2027, reconfirming at the helm, the president Roberta Corrà, General Director of Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), one of the most important Italian wine producers, owning 14 wineries in the top wine areas in Italy. Roberta Corrà will be backed by the two new vice-presidents, Andrea Sartori and Enrico Drei Donà. The Italia del Vino-Consorzio was founded in 2009 (15 years active), and counts 15.000 hectares of vineyards in 18 Italian Regions, more than 3.500 direct employees, and has worked in more than 20 International markets, and an investment totaling 100 million euros. The multiple objectives planned for the next three years can be summarized in three key words: “market, training and sustainability”. Roberta Corrà (she has a degree in Law, and after various experiences in multinational companies, has been Director General of GIV since 2014, and president of the Consorzio Italia del Vino since 2021), emphasized that she has “accepted the challenge of continuing to represent this dynamic group of companies in an especially difficult period for the Italian wine sector. I firmly believe that only through teamwork we will be able to identify solutions and create new opportunities to overcome the current challenges. It is crucial in these particular moments to join forces and transform change into an opportunity to achieve more ambitious goals. We will immediately commit to analyzing the trends of International markets, launch together training projects for new human resources to be integrated into our companies, and continue the path we have undertaken to constantly improve our standards of environmental, economic and social sustainability”. In addition to the program President Corrà has presented, Italia del Vino-Consorzio will continue to work to promote collaboration among member companies, which has solid roots and which has proven very effective at the major International events. The continual and consolidated commitment guarantees a constant and successful presence on the global market, thereby allowing the Consortium (which can also count on significant and substantial organizational and logistic support from Area 39, ed.) to maintain a leading position and make the most of its resources as well as the skills of its associated companies.

